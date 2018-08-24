Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda has said that he regrets the manner in which he responded to unwarranted attacks from Luanshay Member of Parliament and NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili.

In a statement issued in his personal capacity, Thursday, Chanda said that insulting Kambwili was a lapse in judgement.

“In an unguarded moment, I responded harshly to incessant unprovoked and malicious personal attacks from Mr. Chishimba Kambwili who repeatedly abused me publicly, but has also been invading my private space as he did in a recent phone call he made to me using a third party phone line,” Chanda stated.

“Upon reflection, I regret that I should not have responded in the manner I did, despite the deep personal injury that his unwarranted attacks have caused both in my private and public capacities. My harsh response was definitely a moment of lapse in judgement in the face of relentless malice from a person with whom I have no personal offense whatsoever.”

He stated that he would no longer respond to the rebel Roan PF member of parliament but wait for the legal process to run its full course.

“Given that six months ago, Mr. Kambwili took me to court, and I counter-demanded against him in the same case over many of the false allegations he has made. I will no longer respond any of his provocations whatsoever. Instead, I will let the legal process to run its full course,” stated Chanda.

Below is the full apology