Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda has said that he regrets the manner in which he responded to unwarranted attacks from Luanshay Member of Parliament and NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili.
In a statement issued in his personal capacity, Thursday, Chanda said that insulting Kambwili was a lapse in judgement.
“In an unguarded moment, I responded harshly to incessant unprovoked and malicious personal attacks from Mr. Chishimba Kambwili who repeatedly abused me publicly, but has also been invading my private space as he did in a recent phone call he made to me using a third party phone line,” Chanda stated.
“Upon reflection, I regret that I should not have responded in the manner I did, despite the deep personal injury that his unwarranted attacks have caused both in my private and public capacities. My harsh response was definitely a moment of lapse in judgement in the face of relentless malice from a person with whom I have no personal offense whatsoever.”
He stated that he would no longer respond to the rebel Roan PF member of parliament but wait for the legal process to run its full course.
“Given that six months ago, Mr. Kambwili took me to court, and I counter-demanded against him in the same case over many of the false allegations he has made. I will no longer respond any of his provocations whatsoever. Instead, I will let the legal process to run its full course,” stated Chanda.
Below is the full apology
It takes a grown and assured man to say sorry. What say you, Kambwili?
Gremlin Amos should have resigned id indeed he is a man. His Boss will not fire him, Kaizer Zulu has committed worse crimes and is still an advisor to the president. State house is simple a place for undisciplined and uncouth individuals
His boss must have scolded him. It was a matter of….. apologize or be fired! You putting my office in disrepute!
None of that stuff in the apology statement is from his heart. He meant what he said against Kambwili. It was a conversation that lasted a while and the demeaning words repeated several times. It was not a spur of the moment.
However, Kambwili should arise above the “mwaiche” and accept the apology regardless. That would biblical and progress.
The outbursts by Amos Chanda gave us an insight of who he really is …. and the nature of characters at state house. The apology is welcome and a civil response ..However we are now more knowledgeable with the rantings that go on in the background before those pretentious composed press briefings. We can only thank God for this exposure .just as he confused the Babylonians…he gave us a confused Amos Chanda for a moment 🙂
We are still waiting for an apology to Kambwili. So far all we have seen is a window dressing regret message to the media. Where is the apology to the victim? Please let the victim revert back from being below a dog to a human being again. We are waiting.
Amos Chanda is always like a loud microphone or an attack dog…both have to be heard and seen to stay relevant to their owner masters irregardless of consequences.
The lapse is not on Chanda. It is on his boss. If Chanda wants to behave like Trump, probably Zambia and Zambians must realize that we have a culture and norms to preserve. You cannot haul such profanity and go to an extent of revealing one’s medical situation openly and wantonly and think you should be in the office you hold. Unless your boss is also in support of such behavior. It is wrong whether done to Kambwili, Lungu, Mumbi Phiri, or just a citizen on the street. You can’t be wrong and yet right. Things must start to change. This ownership of the country or positions must come to an end.
It shall not happen in your life time, get to terms with that and live a positive life. Otherwise uzankala che udandaula kwati Chama Chakomboka – Mpaka Akomboka.
What kind of ***** says the word “irregardless”?
Sit down!
Both guys are stupid; that was supposed to be a personal Face to Face conversation. No need to subject our kids to it. Has anyone forgotten Kashimba Chimbwili buying Inyunshi for Mumbi Phiri? How am i supposed to take a bastard serious after that?
I rest my case, ba “Irregardless”.
Ebuntu Amos. Uyo CK usually attacks every one which includes the president. He insults elders and his fellow MPs. Madam Dora and Hon Lusambo are in his mouth day in day out. Him he can not even apologise or remorse.
Few human beings offer an apology even when they are on the wrong side of the law. So what you have done Amos is rarely found in many societies. Kudos to you man.
Thats not an apology but regret. An apology does not come with justifications. on one hand he is saying sorry, on the other he is saying he acted in that manner because he was provoked
kikikki. for the first time Kashimba Chimbwili is quite. he has been telling the Zambians that calling Eddie a chakolwa isn’t insulting because he drinks… my question is what is wrong with calling Kashimba an AIDS carrier. it’s simply calling a spade a spade and not a spoon.
This is not an apology, this is a regret message to the media. Where is the apology to Kambwili?
amos did not take his arvs. that why he lost it. the man is not.well. in normal society he would have resigned or fired on moral grounds but pf has no.morals.so he will be promoted