Public Service Pension Fund Manager-Project (PSPF) Francis Nyirenda says the Longacres mall currently under construction in Lusaka province, will help boost the country’s economy once operationalized.

Mr Nyirenda said the shopping mall, once operationalized will open various business ventures at both local and international level, thereby promoting growth on the country’s economy.

Mr Nyirenda said that his organisation will further continue to identify the most attractive investments for the new facility in order to ensure that the institution becomes more responsive to the demand of the people.

Mr. Nyirenda was speaking when he addressed journalists at a media briefing in Lusaka yesterday.

He added that the infrastructure development will also see the expansion of Alick Nkhata road to a dual carriage way, which is aimed at improving the flow of traffic in the area.

Mr. Nyirenda noted that upgrading of the road will be done where the mall is situated adding that the infrastructure will bring a face lift to the city.

Meanwhile RADISSON Blu Hotel Group Manager for Business Development Simone Kuhn says she is impressed with the progress of works at the Longacres mall.

Ms. Kuhn noted that Radisson Hotel group values the partnership with Public Service Pension Fund (PSPF), adding that the hotel management plans on developing similar structures in different parts of the country.

She revealed that the facility will have a shopping centre, business offices, and a significant parking space, among other structures. Ms. Kuhn added that she was happy to see that the majority of construction works on the new Radisson Blu Hotel at the named mall, is being done by the locals.

She said the construction works have created over 500 jobs and is expected to create more than 1000 jobs once the hotel is complete.