Public Service Pension Fund Manager-Project (PSPF) Francis Nyirenda says the Longacres mall currently under construction in Lusaka province, will help boost the country’s economy once operationalized.
Mr Nyirenda said the shopping mall, once operationalized will open various business ventures at both local and international level, thereby promoting growth on the country’s economy.
Mr Nyirenda said that his organisation will further continue to identify the most attractive investments for the new facility in order to ensure that the institution becomes more responsive to the demand of the people.
Mr. Nyirenda was speaking when he addressed journalists at a media briefing in Lusaka yesterday.
He added that the infrastructure development will also see the expansion of Alick Nkhata road to a dual carriage way, which is aimed at improving the flow of traffic in the area.
Mr. Nyirenda noted that upgrading of the road will be done where the mall is situated adding that the infrastructure will bring a face lift to the city.
Meanwhile RADISSON Blu Hotel Group Manager for Business Development Simone Kuhn says she is impressed with the progress of works at the Longacres mall.
Ms. Kuhn noted that Radisson Hotel group values the partnership with Public Service Pension Fund (PSPF), adding that the hotel management plans on developing similar structures in different parts of the country.
She revealed that the facility will have a shopping centre, business offices, and a significant parking space, among other structures. Ms. Kuhn added that she was happy to see that the majority of construction works on the new Radisson Blu Hotel at the named mall, is being done by the locals.
She said the construction works have created over 500 jobs and is expected to create more than 1000 jobs once the hotel is complete.
Hahaha ,let me laugh at our counter intuitive mindsets ,its saddening actually. How’s a Mall full of imported consumer goods gonna boost Zambia’s economy?
@Enka, this is the tragedy of appointing PF cadres as parastatal heads. They are ill qualified and have no business acumen.
Boost the economy How???? Please mwebanthu are we sinking this low in Zambia ? What has happened to us ?
A mall can never boost an economy. Yes, probably the economy of your suppliers. You are consumers, not economy can be boosted by such a business arrangement. Sadly, even whatever will be transacted in that mall will be externalized leaving you with your peanut wages. That will not do the magic. Why do you think Trump is increasing Tariffs?
How I wish people would just for once listen to HH. How many times has he cautioned about this? He has even heavily simplified the explanatory model of how to grow the economy: its simply by job creation stupid. Now tell me how this mall is going to creat jobs? I mean Zambian jobs, not the jobs it will creat in the foreign countries which will find a lucrative market in this mall. Is your hatred for HH so extreme that you are even willing to destroy your own country? What a Christian nation! So much resentment and hatred