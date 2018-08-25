The United Party for National Development (UPND) spokesperson, Charles Kakoma, must withdrawal his pronouncements that the Constitutional Court decided not to charge the UPND leader with contempt of court because they did not deem it as an offence for Mr. Hichilema to call Judges and the court as “corrupt, three musketeers who are agents of evil,” and accusing female constitutional court judges of “having set the country ablaze just over money, nepotism and unprofessionalism.”

YALI President, Andrew Ntewewe said the statement attributed to Mr. Kakoma in The Mast Newspaper of August 22, 2018 that Judges of the Constitutional Court deemed Mr. Hichilema’s remarks as not constituting an offence is an insult to the integrity of the Court and confirm the source of inspiration for UPND youths who have continued to call Constitutional Court judges as “morally bankrupt and corrupt.”

“On the other hand, citizens cannot entirely fault Mr. Kakoma for making these remarks because, as explained by Deputy Chief Justice Marvin Mwanamwamba, the Constitutional Court for “unexplained reasons” has not cited Mr. Hichilema to prove his allegations against the court and the honourable judges.”

Mr. Ntewewe said the Constitutional Court may have put itself in a scenario where some citizens can continue calling judges as corrupt, nepotistic, morally bankrupt and other insulting words demeaning to the office of a judge because they have accepted the tag as explained by Mr. Kakoma.

“This scenario where some citizens are called to answer charges of contempt while others are is giving an impression of accepted disparities existing in our society on delivery of justice where powerful political figures can easily enjoy the luxury of calling judges corrupt while the less powerful and poor ones get to face the long arm of the law,” he stated.