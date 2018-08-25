The United Party for National Development (UPND) spokesperson, Charles Kakoma, must withdrawal his pronouncements that the Constitutional Court decided not to charge the UPND leader with contempt of court because they did not deem it as an offence for Mr. Hichilema to call Judges and the court as “corrupt, three musketeers who are agents of evil,” and accusing female constitutional court judges of “having set the country ablaze just over money, nepotism and unprofessionalism.”
YALI President, Andrew Ntewewe said the statement attributed to Mr. Kakoma in The Mast Newspaper of August 22, 2018 that Judges of the Constitutional Court deemed Mr. Hichilema’s remarks as not constituting an offence is an insult to the integrity of the Court and confirm the source of inspiration for UPND youths who have continued to call Constitutional Court judges as “morally bankrupt and corrupt.”
“On the other hand, citizens cannot entirely fault Mr. Kakoma for making these remarks because, as explained by Deputy Chief Justice Marvin Mwanamwamba, the Constitutional Court for “unexplained reasons” has not cited Mr. Hichilema to prove his allegations against the court and the honourable judges.”
Mr. Ntewewe said the Constitutional Court may have put itself in a scenario where some citizens can continue calling judges as corrupt, nepotistic, morally bankrupt and other insulting words demeaning to the office of a judge because they have accepted the tag as explained by Mr. Kakoma.
“This scenario where some citizens are called to answer charges of contempt while others are is giving an impression of accepted disparities existing in our society on delivery of justice where powerful political figures can easily enjoy the luxury of calling judges corrupt while the less powerful and poor ones get to face the long arm of the law,” he stated.
UPND think they are above the law but most importantly, courts fear Hakainde. Look at what they did to Chifire and Mambo John. Justice in Zambia has broken down
Something isn’t right here. Citizens have failed to bury their heads in the sand on this issue. If what the socialist paper wrote is anything to go by, then Kakoma is directly daring the CONCOURT. Maybe double h was right after all. It’s the 21st century where you can mess with the courts and get miles away with it. Do we have a three mansion in that house? Brothery treat. Lets watch this space.
UPND and Keith are ready for these contempt proceedings. Get it right, out leader will never be sent to prison for this so called contempt. Even ConCourt judges know how the petition was corruptly thrown away. So I dare any judge, DPP to act and they will meet Keith mwana mubotu
Hakainde and UPND have demonstrated to be way above the law. They have the courts and DPP in their pockets because it doesn’t add up with poor fellas like Chifire and Mambo getting to court while Hakainde and his men continue to issue statements against our judges with impunity
We need to forgive HH as a people but he must apologise for calling judges corrupt otherwise we shall all go same path of insulting our judges
I AM TEMPTED TO PUT IT MORE IN THE KAKOMA’S VERBATIM.
Kakoma’s narrative makes sense otherwise we could have seen the CONCOURT having double h explaining what he meant. Isn’t high time they flexed their legal muscle aimed at putting the loss haunted and ego obese leader to shape .
That Socialist party paper could be a sell out also.
The Constitutional Court will only be respected once HH is called to prove his allegations. So long HH considers himself rich, no judge will ever asked him to account for his words
UPND has no respect for Judges who rule against HH but only love courts when they rule in their favour. Time UPND will come into power, they will end up abolishing all court system. No wonder its a mistake to vote for them.
NDC is laka
Jeez, the same person writing under different aliases working overtime to get HH locked up. The man has already been in jail for trumped up treason charges. Why do you want him to go to jail over s!lly thing. Yet your PF ministers have refused to pay the money they illegally obtained. Lungu and his minions have violated the Constitution time and time again, including the time he allowed ministers to continue occupying their offices, and when he refused to handover power during the doomed petition. And what about Lungu accusing the ConCourt of wanting to bar him from 2021 by siding with the opposition and wanting to set the country on fire? What about Lungu’s lapdog mouthpiece Chanda? And the corruption of Lungu and his minions? Get real cadre!
Hakainde’s mouth is the number 1 enemy to himself and UPND. This is the man who wanted Lungu impeached and yet he uses his own money to avoid being cited for contempt. No judge can stand up against HH.
These so called YALI talking heads, just trying to focus on nonsensical issues, leaving the actual big corrupt scandals this corrupt government has been committing that have actually contributed to many people dying due to poverty and lack of medicine in hospitals. They want a cut from the corruption spoils it’s pathetic. Put this ‘do nothing’ government under pressure and demand accountability from them and demand that they stop corruption and plundering of national resources. This is what you should be doing not pursuing innocent citizens calling out these corrupt numskulls. They know that everyone knows they are corrupt. And corruption is all about perception.
Zambians made their choice and rejected HH for promoting tribalism. Even for him to dodge contempt, he uses his connections. We are happy with the status quo and those who keep on crying foul can die doing so. Zambia is bigger than HH and UPND tribal inclinations but one day HH will be brought to court to answer thesw allegations
Kakoma is a good man but his mixing with bitter HH who sees everything using a tribal lense has made Kakoma to loses his senses. But I agree with Ntewewe, the judges have grown cold feet on HH but would easily fry any small chap if they said same things. In the Jungle, the bigger you are the better.
UPND leaders are in the pockets of HH. No one can tell HH that he was wrong. they are ready to die for Hichilema, no matter circumstances.
No country can prosper without an independent judiciary. Sadly in Africa, this is more of a pipe dream. Hakainde Hichilema and UPND can also do well to begin respecting the judiciary while in opposition. His words were too strong, insulting on judges and the court.
Kakoma is in fact inciting the ConCourt to take action on Hichilema. He’ll be shocked the day he will find himself sharing the same dock with Hichilema as co-accused
These UPND zealots will land Hichilema in jail. Just eat Hichilema’s money but avoid inciting the court to even act by careless comments. You surely think HH can survive if taken to court?