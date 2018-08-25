JICA President Mr Shinichi Kitaoka has commended Zambia for being a peaceful nation and a shining example of free and fair elections across the continent and beyond .

Mr Kitaoka stated that Zambia was one of the few nation’s that had recorded peaceful transition during elections and that this was commendable and needed to be emulated by other nations.

Mr Kitaoka said this when he paid a courtesy call on the Head of State, His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu at State House this morning.

He stated that the cooperation between Zambia and Japan in several arenas spanned over 50 years and that it was the desire of his organisation to have further cooperation with the Zambian government in various disciplines.

And President Edgar Lungu thanked the JICA President for his visit and stated that Japan had been of great help to Zambia in the feilds of health as well as in the education sector. He cited the School of Vetenary Medicine at the University of Zambia as one such example of the great collaboration between Japan and Zambia.

And President Lungu stated that it was his responsibility to ensure that Zambia had a conducive environment which would attract foreign investment. He further stated that the stable political environment in the nation was very important because everyone was affected by politics in one way or the other.

He expressed confidence that the visit of the JICA leader whose last visit to Zambia was 21 years ago would yeild positive results.