Power Dynamos are seeking redemption on Saturday as they trek to Chingola to face Nchanga Rangers as Nchanga Stadium.

Power have lost their last two FAZ Super Division matches prior to visiting second bottom Nchanga.

Coach Kelvin Kaindu’s injury-hit side must beat Nchanga to start reviving their chances of finishing in the top four.

Power are sixth on the table with 48 points, four points away from the top four, after 29 matches played.

Nchanga are placed 19th with 21 points from 29 matches played.

Brave are coming from a 2-0 loss at Lusaka Dynamos in a midweek rescheduled match.

In the other game, Kitwe United host Buildcon at Garden Park Stadium in Kitwe.

Seventh placed Buildcon have a chance to move one place up the table should they beat Kitwe and Power drop points at Nchanga.

Kitwe want to move further away from relegation as they host Buildcon.

The Buchi Boys are 12th on the table with 36 points after playing 29 matches.

FAZ Super Division – Week 30

25/08/18

Kabwe Warriors Vs Zesco United

Nchanga Rangers Vs Power Dynamos

Napsa Stars Vs Zanaco

New Monze Swallows Vs Lumwana Radiants

Kitwe United Vs Buildcon

Nakambala Leopards Vs Forest Rangers

26/08/18

Red Arrows Vs Lusaka Dynamos

Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy Vs National Assembly

Nkwazi Vs Green Eagles

Green Buffaloes Vs Nkana