UPND Copperbelt Deputy Information and Publicity Secretary Divo Bydon Katete has committed suicide after he allegedly raped his 17-year-old niece.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga has confirmed the development to Journalists in Ndola.

Mrs. Katanga said Katete committed suicide in his car in Garnaton area in Kitwe after it was obvious that he would be reported to the police.

“Yes, we have a case of suicide in which the victim’s elder brother reported that his young brother by the name of Divo Bydon Katete committed suicide. It is alleged that Katete raped his niece at his house around 16:30 hours yesterday (Friday). Upon sensing that he will be reported to the police, he went to Garnaton where he committed suicide. This happened around 19:00 hours yesterday,” Mrs. Katanga said.

“Katete of house number 45 Geddies street Nkana East raped his niece in his house. Out of fear, that is how he went to commit suicide.”

She said the body of Katete was deposited in the Kitwe Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

And UPND Copperbelt Provincial Chairman Elisha Matambo said the party is saddened with Mr Katete’s death

Mr Matambo said Mr. Katete was a pillar and a fearless defender of political and human rights not only in the UPND but the Copperbelt as a whole.

He said the late Katete was a young fearless politician who had carefully shaped his political destiny and that his death is a huge blow to the party on the Copperbelt and Zambia as a whole and shall greatly be missed.

“He stood up and spoke for the oppressed and marginalised. He was a gallant soldier who was never ashamed to speak out his mind.The UPND will surely him. Hon Katete was the UPND 2016 parliamentary candidate for Nkana constituency prior to which he served as Mayor of the City of Kitwe.

And UPND President Hakainde Hichilema posted the following statement

We wish to express our utmost shock and deep regret at the untimely death of the UPND Copperbelt Province Deputy Information, Divo Bydon Katete, who passed away yesterday.

Zambia and UPND have lost a gallant patriot and selfless leader whose prime interest was for the advancement of this nation to freedom, equality and prosperity for every citizen.

It’s more shocking to me and my wife Mutinta, because a few days ago Divo paid us a visit at our residence in Lusaka where he passionately spoke about his vision and love for his country and people and what he thought was the best way to attain prosperity and unity for all citizens.

We wish to express our sincere condolences to the people of Copperbelt and the UPND family and most importantly to his wife and his family for this sad news. Our prayers and thoughts are with them.

May his soul rest in peace.