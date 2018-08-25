UPND Copperbelt Deputy Information and Publicity Secretary Divo Bydon Katete has committed suicide after he allegedly raped his 17-year-old niece.
Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga has confirmed the development to Journalists in Ndola.
Mrs. Katanga said Katete committed suicide in his car in Garnaton area in Kitwe after it was obvious that he would be reported to the police.
“Yes, we have a case of suicide in which the victim’s elder brother reported that his young brother by the name of Divo Bydon Katete committed suicide. It is alleged that Katete raped his niece at his house around 16:30 hours yesterday (Friday). Upon sensing that he will be reported to the police, he went to Garnaton where he committed suicide. This happened around 19:00 hours yesterday,” Mrs. Katanga said.
“Katete of house number 45 Geddies street Nkana East raped his niece in his house. Out of fear, that is how he went to commit suicide.”
She said the body of Katete was deposited in the Kitwe Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.
And UPND Copperbelt Provincial Chairman Elisha Matambo said the party is saddened with Mr Katete’s death
Mr Matambo said Mr. Katete was a pillar and a fearless defender of political and human rights not only in the UPND but the Copperbelt as a whole.
He said the late Katete was a young fearless politician who had carefully shaped his political destiny and that his death is a huge blow to the party on the Copperbelt and Zambia as a whole and shall greatly be missed.
“He stood up and spoke for the oppressed and marginalised. He was a gallant soldier who was never ashamed to speak out his mind.The UPND will surely him. Hon Katete was the UPND 2016 parliamentary candidate for Nkana constituency prior to which he served as Mayor of the City of Kitwe.
And UPND President Hakainde Hichilema posted the following statement
Good morning friends
We wish to express our utmost shock and deep regret at the untimely death of the UPND Copperbelt Province Deputy Information, Divo Bydon Katete, who passed away yesterday.
Zambia and UPND have lost a gallant patriot and selfless leader whose prime interest was for the advancement of this nation to freedom, equality and prosperity for every citizen.
It’s more shocking to me and my wife Mutinta, because a few days ago Divo paid us a visit at our residence in Lusaka where he passionately spoke about his vision and love for his country and people and what he thought was the best way to attain prosperity and unity for all citizens.
We wish to express our sincere condolences to the people of Copperbelt and the UPND family and most importantly to his wife and his family for this sad news. Our prayers and thoughts are with them.
May his soul rest in peace.
Why mention the party? Just tell us what his name was. Very stoopet man this one was!
Shame RIP
Why would someone do that ?
Thoughts with his family
May HSRIP
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Ba UPND sure, u so silly. How do u describe a rapist who has violated a girl as a gallant patriot and selfless leader, defender of human rights? Check your brains bamakaka imwe. Maybe the number of times you have lost elections has confused your brains. What kind of animalism is UPND displaying. Do u know how much the girl is suffering now because of your member?
Mushota ny* you’ve been deported finally. Scrubbing toilets in Scotland is unsustainable.
Now let’s see you applying your fake phd
It is about the party and the people it has.
Pillar of UPND….no wonder UPND will never form government
These 17 years olds of these days in gym pants they call leggings are a risk. Especially when she is annoying, by fearing to beat her up and risk killing her, you just end up what you do to your wife…. kissing her.
“…. sometime you annoying me, and feel like kankukama pamukoshi, nasanga ndekukisinga webo!!”.
Katete is such a brave man to take his life. Me am selfish, I love my soul, this is why I get my erection exhausted from my latino, and she knows why we do what we do.
Katete God spare your soul, you are a brave man.
Peace be to the 17 year old.
Wina loves blood! Hagain! Oh sorry he raped his niece!
Wages of sin is death
There is nothing visionary, passionate and fearless about being sexual predator. If the allegations turn out to be true, such people shouldn’t be worshipped and celebrated and HH should have disown this pervert of a man who lacks self control. Our young girls have suffered for a long time and it is time to say enough is enough
He’s a disgrace to his family and the party.let him go shameless man…
These are the types of people UPND is harboring. Look at the calibre of GBM and William Tekere.
I almost thought the story read UPND president commits suicide. Anyway it’s him next because there’s no way (HH) can pay back what he borrowed from the Boer mercenary thugs for his 6 failed presidential campaigns
“Mr Matambo said Mr. Katete was a pillar and a fearless defender of political and human rights not only in the UPND but the Copperbelt as a whole”
How about he was a paedophile and fearless defiler an abuser of human rights.
“It’s more shocking to me and my wife Mutinta, because a few days ago Divo paid us a visit at our residence in Lusaka”
The Devil Katete probably defiled your kids while you were hallucinating about flight (HH) 2021.
Again (HH) chooses to sympathise with his gallant thug Katete while no mention of the poor, silent voice of the tormented girl.
Can this cheap thug (HH) defend the rights of Women and children if voted into power?
Probably not. He only cares about his underground bunker.
Visited the devil and he is gone!
(HH) is morally bankrupt and he needs to hire psychotherapists to treat his psychotic illness.
How does he glorify a cowardly raepist?
yaya……..
He was a defender of human rights? UPND has its own version of what human rights are. How can a rapist be defender of human rights, oppressed and marginalised? Are u normal ba UPND?
We now understanding why the UPND through thug leader (HH) decampaigned the enhanced Bill of Rights in the referendum 2016.
This is the end for (HH). I foresee his suicidal end coming soon
So he didn’t learn anything from that acquittal, may be the case was mishandled by the prosecutors. What a shameful way to die. Why do some people fail to control their lust? Nowadays even women are just as randy.
Condolences to the family….MHSRIP….The Bible says ..judge not….Its only God the Creator of everything who can judge….Pipo should avoid critising the dead…..its un African
Condolences. I am sorry I forgot.
UPND needs to call a witchdoctor to remove the ghost in it. You can’t be calling a rapist as defender of human rights? If UPND comes to power, this country will be lawless. HH will use money to run away from prosecution just as he does it with contempt matters. His members will run amok and do anything they want.
Dont allow them to taste power.
UPND will rappe the entire nation of its wealth and set up Chibok camps at Parliament Motel brothel
UPND’s dreams are coming to a halt just as we witnessing these unfolding events, let’s wait and see.
We are recording these things UPND is doing. Come 2021
Was he really?lets ask the young lady..
Malambo and Katete were birds of same feathers and followers of Hakainde Hichilema. Typical in them is lack of respect for laws of this country’s because they have donors on their side.
Even if Jesus was to come and force me to vote for UPND or go to hell, I would be better off choosing hell than giving UPND a vote; a party that glorifies rapists; a party where it’s leader can contempt and the judges freeze but get small guy and poor bishop. UPND doesnt know what justice means.