Vice President Inone Wina says the frequent visits which senior government officials are paying to North Western Province are a sign that government cares for the region.

Mrs. Winasays the visits accord government officials time to inspect development projects and appreciate what is going on in the province.

Speaking on arrival at Solwezi Airport this morning ahead of her two-day visit to the North Western Province, Mrs Wina assured farmers that inputs for the next farming season will be delivered in good time.

The Vice President said she got assurance from the Minister of Agriculture that the distribution exercise will start as soon as possible.

Mrs. Wina says the early distribution of farming inputs is meant to help farmers prepare adequately for the next farming season.

Meanwhile, Vice President Inonge Wina is tomorrow expected in Western Province for a three day working visit. This is according to a tentative programme released to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) by the Provincial Administration in Mongu today.

Upon arrival, Mrs. Wina is expected to visit Mabili and Shikombwe Wards in Limulunga and Kaoma districts to drum-up support for Patriotic Front (PF) candidates, Mushoba Njungu and Kennedy Chinyama in the forth-coming local government by-elections slated for September 6, 2018.

Mrs. Wina is on Wednesday is expected to commission the access to Digital Satellite Television Programme at Sinungu and Kaunga Lweti in Nalolo district. The Vice President will undertake a similar activity in Mwanambao area in Sioma District on Thursday.

And speaking in an interview, Western Province Deputy Permanent Secretary (DPS) Bernard Chomba said Mrs Wina is also expected to conduct a tour on the construction of the provincial television studios during her visit in the area. Mr. Chomba further said Mrs Wina is also scheduled to tour the cashew nut project in the province.

The Vice President will wrap-up her tour of duty to Western Province on Thursday and return to Lusaka in the afternoon.