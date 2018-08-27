President Edgar Lungu has left for Eastern Province for a two day working visit.

The President left aboard a Zambia Air force plane at about 09 :10 hours at city airport.

On hand to see off the President, was Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General, Davies Mwila, Presidential Affairs Minister, Freedom Sikazwe and his special Assistant for Political Affairs Kaiza Zulu.

Others were Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo, Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa, senior government and PF party officials among others.

According to a programme made available to ZANIS in Eastern Province, the Head of State is today expected to commission a privately owned cooking oil plant, Missoil processing plant in Mambwe district.

Mr. Lungu is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on traditional leaders in Mambwe and Kasenengwa districts before holding public meetings in the district.

President Lungu will later in the day hold a meeting with party officials at Chimfule lodge in Mambwe district.

The President is tomorrow expected to hold two other public meetings in Kasenegwa constituency to drum up support for the PF candidate Sensio Banda for the Kasenegwa parliamentary by-election.

The Kasenegwa by-election was necessitated following the death of the Member of Parliament (MP) Victoria Kalima who died in July.

The seat is being contested by three candidates who include Sensio Banda standing on the PF ticket, John Zulu will contest under the People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) while Abel Ngwenya will stand on the United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) ticket.