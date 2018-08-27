President Edgar Lungu has left for Eastern Province for a two day working visit.
The President left aboard a Zambia Air force plane at about 09 :10 hours at city airport.
On hand to see off the President, was Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General, Davies Mwila, Presidential Affairs Minister, Freedom Sikazwe and his special Assistant for Political Affairs Kaiza Zulu.
Others were Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo, Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa, senior government and PF party officials among others.
According to a programme made available to ZANIS in Eastern Province, the Head of State is today expected to commission a privately owned cooking oil plant, Missoil processing plant in Mambwe district.
Mr. Lungu is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on traditional leaders in Mambwe and Kasenengwa districts before holding public meetings in the district.
President Lungu will later in the day hold a meeting with party officials at Chimfule lodge in Mambwe district.
The President is tomorrow expected to hold two other public meetings in Kasenegwa constituency to drum up support for the PF candidate Sensio Banda for the Kasenegwa parliamentary by-election.
The Kasenegwa by-election was necessitated following the death of the Member of Parliament (MP) Victoria Kalima who died in July.
The seat is being contested by three candidates who include Sensio Banda standing on the PF ticket, John Zulu will contest under the People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) while Abel Ngwenya will stand on the United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) ticket.
Mukaba pase Moni a Mpezeni. Twana again!!
Twanwa
The lazy bum got back from Harare last evening off he goes to EP in the morning…Zambia truly has no President just a figurehead…
State house has bed-bugs. From N/W province, straight to Zim. From Zim inauguration straight to eastern province.
What time does this Lazybum work? The country is on it’s knees but all this clown does is travel.
Our constitution gives too much power to presidency. Its a good thing if you have a leader like Mwanawasa but when u have a lazy thief as president, the country is taken back 100 years.
Instead of encouraging hard work & investment for economic development, all he thinks about is sinking the country into unsustainable debt & auctioning land & national assets to Chinese, Lebanese coz its easy to steal & get kickbacks. No wonder IMF has packed their bags.
Maloza – I think I will propose a new addition to the constitution which is that a President should hold a minimum of four press conference at State House and invite questions from members of the Press both International and local…we can not have a situation like this where this guy cowers away from responsibility and executive decisions; he is at home on the platform talking to his members soon he will start campaigning for 2021.
There goes our Lazy Lungu not content with short visit to Harare …he adds his usual 2 day so called “working visit” to Eastern Province when he knows there are by-election soon even though his party is the strongest party on the card. Campaigning is more of a priority to him than taking responsibilities at State House or the economy.
Kasenegwa by-election is contested by 3 parties; PF and two unknowns …surely how does a President leave State House to go and campaign when the economy is in a downward sparrow..even IMF has withdrawn its Rep…his top on the list is going to play in Eastern Province…serious lack of leadership and priorities.
Why does he need escorting to the airport, you would think he knows the way by now.
Mwape
Lol you have made my day.90 % of the president’s movements are unnecesary,so how does he feel when he stops the wheel of govenment from moving as the entire state machinery rushes to the Airport to see him off?
Worse when he goes by road the entire Lusaka stops to see him off,how does he feel?What does he think goes through the minds of those people who see him dashing to the airport when he knows that we know that we have seen nothing out of his travels apart from that shamefull video of our president dancing “..lololo”.
But i have also noticed that the delegations are beginning to get smaller,are his Ministers now fatigued of loitering at the airport?
Imagine being escorted twice to the airport in a space of 10 hours…someone who has a well functioning brain would sit down and think this is a sheer waste of fuel and resources..let me just go alone with my entourage not this insecure good for nothing President!!
When are the by elections?Even if it was to campaign how does he justify wasting 2 days for campaigns when his friends like RB and Mwanawasa could go to Eastern Province and come back within hours.He makes eastern province sound as if he is going to the Far East.What time is the man attending to his duties.For those not in the know,a president has an office like any normal worker,he receives work in form of files and other documentation.Seeing that President Lungu does not appear to like his office so how is his work being attended to?Please dont tell me that it is Amos and his friends that are attending to his workload we have we all just recently been exposed to how immature Amos is i wonder what decisions can come out of Amos’s head.
He has nothing to do as he cowers from responsibilities …Amos is the default President hence he has the courage to call others dogs as he is untouchable and he knows it.
Is this guy ever tired???? Or he just have nothing to do!!!
Could you please tell us what Lazy has done that is tangible in the last 6 months apart from travelling..
Who is the acting President now in hi absence. EP is far from Lusaka. The Litunga was there for the first time last week.
EP is in Zambia, no need for an acting President.
Lusambo and mayor of Lusaka, why? I thought Eastern Province has a minister and representatives of local authorities. Just asking.
They escorted him to the airport…that’s what happens when you vote a useless bootlicker as Mayor!!
“The President is tomorrow expected to hold two other public meetings in Kasenegwa constituency to drum up support for the PF candidate Sensio Banda for the Kasenegwa parliamentary by-election.”
Surely does Sensio need support? What is wrong with this President…when is he going to drum up support for the Zambian economy and put 100% effort …when is he going to host a Press conference?
“The seat is being contested by three candidates who include Sensio Banda standing on the PF ticket, John Zulu will contest under the People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) while Abel Ngwenya will stand on the United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) ticket.”
Imagine the whole Head of State flying to EP in ZAF plane to go and campaign against PAC and UPPZ…these are wasted years indeed.
This guy also awe mwe, ndishi nikukonda ndeke olo bwanji? Finally manoni have taken over his brains..