LifestylePhoto Gallery President Lungu's Visit to Zimbabwe in Pictures August 27, 2018 President Edgar Lungu welcomed by Zimbabwe Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira President Edgar Lungu confers with South African President Ramaposa whilst AU Chairperson who is also President of Rwanda Paul Kagami listens during President Emmerson Mnangagwa inauguration ceremony President Edgar Lungu flanked by Zimbabwe Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira on his arrival in the main arena at Zimbabwe National Stadium for President Emmerson Mnangagwa inauguration ceremony President Edgar Lungu flanked by Zimbabwe Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira on his arrival in the main arena at Zimbabwe National Stadium for President Emmerson Mnangagwa inauguration ceremony President Emmerson Mnangagwa being given the instrument of power by Chief Justice Luke Malaba for his inauguration ceremony AU Chairperson who is also President of Rwanda Paul Kagami congratulates President Emmerson Mnangagwa during his inauguration ceremony President Edgar Lungu congratulates President Emmerson Mnangagwa during his inauguration ceremony President Edgar Lungu congratulates President Emmerson Mnangagwa during his inauguration ceremony President Edgar Lungu having a light moment with President Emmerson Mnangagwa shortly after congratulates him at his inauguration ceremony (From left to right) Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, Congo DR President Joseph Kabila, President Edgar Lungu and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa follow the proceeding during President Emmerson Mnangagwa inauguration ceremony President Edgar Lungu and South African President Cyril Ramaposa and AU Chairperson who is also President of Rwanda Paul Kagami congratulates President Emmerson Mnangagwa during his inauguration ceremony Congo DR President Joseph Kabila, President Edgar Lungu and South African President Cyril Ramaposa chats shortly before President Emmerson Mnangagwa inauguration ceremony Congo DR President Joseph Kabila, President Edgar Lungu and South African President Cyril Ramaposa follow proceeding during President Emmerson Mnangagwa inauguration ceremony AU Chairperson who is also President of Rwanda Paul Kagami confers with President Emmerson Mnangagwa during his inauguration ceremony President Edgar Lungu confers with South African President Ramaposa whilst AU Chairperson who is also President of Rwanda Paul Kagami listens during President Emmerson Mnangagwa inauguration ceremony President Edgar Lungu, South African President Cyril Ramaposa, AU Chairperson who is also President of Rwanda Paul Kagami and President Emmerson Mnangagwa having a light moment shortly after his inauguration ceremony (SADC of States) President Edgar Lungu, South African President Cyril Ramaposa, AU Chairperson who is also President of Rwanda Paul Kagami and President Emmerson Mnangagwa follow proceeding during inauguration ceremony President Edgar Lungu congratulates President Emmerson Mnangagwa shortly after his inauguration ceremony President Edgar Lungu confers with President Emmerson Mnangagwa shortly after his inauguration ceremony President Edgar Lungu saying bye to Zambian Staffs at the Embassy in Harare shortly after attending President Emmerson Mnangagwa inauguration ceremony Pictures Courtesy of ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
