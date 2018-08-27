President Lungu’s Visit to Zimbabwe in Pictures

5
President Edgar Lungu welcomed by Zimbabwe Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira
President Edgar Lungu confers with South African President Ramaposa whilst AU Chairperson who is also President of Rwanda Paul Kagami listens during President Emmerson Mnangagwa inauguration ceremony
President Edgar Lungu flanked by Zimbabwe Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira on his arrival in the main arena at Zimbabwe National Stadium for President Emmerson Mnangagwa inauguration ceremony
President Emmerson Mnangagwa being given the instrument of power by Chief Justice Luke Malaba for his inauguration ceremony
AU Chairperson who is also President of Rwanda Paul Kagami congratulates President Emmerson Mnangagwa during his inauguration ceremony
President Edgar Lungu congratulates President Emmerson Mnangagwa during his inauguration ceremony
President Edgar Lungu having a light moment with President Emmerson Mnangagwa shortly after congratulates him at his inauguration ceremony y
(From left to right) Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, Congo DR President Joseph Kabila, President Edgar Lungu and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa follow the proceeding during President Emmerson Mnangagwa inauguration ceremony
President Edgar Lungu and South African President Cyril Ramaposa and AU Chairperson who is also President of Rwanda Paul Kagami congratulates President Emmerson Mnangagwa during his inauguration ceremony
Congo DR President Joseph Kabila, President Edgar Lungu and South African President Cyril Ramaposa chats shortly before President Emmerson Mnangagwa inauguration ceremony
Congo DR President Joseph Kabila, President Edgar Lungu and South African President Cyril Ramaposa follow proceeding during President Emmerson Mnangagwa inauguration ceremony
AU Chairperson who is also President of Rwanda Paul Kagami confers with President Emmerson Mnangagwa during his inauguration ceremony
President Edgar Lungu confers with South African President Ramaposa whilst AU Chairperson who is also President of Rwanda Paul Kagami listens during President Emmerson Mnangagwa inauguration ceremony
President Edgar Lungu, South African President Cyril Ramaposa, AU Chairperson who is also President of Rwanda Paul Kagami and President Emmerson Mnangagwa having a light moment shortly after his inauguration ceremony
(SADC of States) President Edgar Lungu, South African President Cyril Ramaposa, AU Chairperson who is also President of Rwanda Paul Kagami and President Emmerson Mnangagwa follow proceeding during inauguration ceremony
President Edgar Lungu congratulates President Emmerson Mnangagwa shortly after his inauguration ceremony
President Edgar Lungu confers with President Emmerson Mnangagwa shortly after his inauguration ceremony
President Edgar Lungu saying bye to Zambian Staffs at the Embassy in Harare shortly after attending President Emmerson Mnangagwa inauguration ceremony
Pictures Courtesy of ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

