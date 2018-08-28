Political parties have verified ballot papers in Lusaka ahead of the Kasenengwa parliamentary and local government by-elections to be held on September 6,2018.

The Kasenengwa parliamentary by-election was triggered by the death of the former Gender Minister Victoria Kalima.

Electoral Commission of Zambia Public relations manager Margaret Chimanse has told ZNBC News that the process was smooth and three political parties took part.

Ms Chimanse says the ballots will be dispatched to various places where voting will be taking place by Friday.

She also says campaigns have so far been incident free except in the North-West where district conflict resolution teams had to intervene in one case.

Ms Chimanse has since called on residents in places where elections will take place to turn up in numbers and vote.