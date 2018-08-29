Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has now retracted his earlier claims that he was kidnapped by some PF thugs in Lusaka’s Matero Township on Monday.
Mr Sampa in a statement that it has now come to his attention that what the youths did to him does not amount to kidnapping but threatening violence.
“It has come to my attention that the incident I encountered on Monday does not amount to kidnapping but threatening violence. As I felt my life was in danger and out of consequent trauma, my immediate reaction may have been out of context,” Mr Sampa said.
The Lusaka Mayor who caused a stir on Facebook after posting photos of himself brandishing a gun and threatening to shoot the youths he called illegal plot sellers have since apologized for his actions.
“I therefore wish to apologise unreservedly to all that I may have offended consequently. I regret and sorry to all that had reservations on my response out of the ordeal. It was poor judgement on my part and I take full responsibility,” he said.
He revealed that he has since met his Spiritual Mentor Catholic Priest Fr Charles Chilinda for counseling.
“have just come out of a meeting with one of my spiritual mentors Father Charles Chilinda and will keep seeking wisdom, guidance and counselling from all my seniors. These include His Excellency the President Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, The Vice President Her Honour Inonge Mutukwa Wina, The SG Mr Davies Mwila, The PF Chairman Mr Samuel Mukupa, MCCs and Ministers among others.”
He added, “The office I hold on behalf of the people of Lusaka demands highest degree levels of integrity and decorum both in speech and actions. This I will keep aspiring to achieve on a daily basis.”
“As to my young brothers that attacked me, I hereby forgive them unconditionally and look foward to enjoying brotherhood and love with them. I therefore withdraw my formal complaint I lodged on them yesterday.”
He continued, “I am keen to work for a win win for all stake holders in the City and these are the President, the Government, the Party, The Council, all the people of Lusaka and in this context the youths and their aspirations.
I remain open to advice and counselling for the good of all the people of the City.”
Mr Sampa has since announced that he will be shutting down all his social media accounts forthwith.
“In line with good order and decorum of the Office of Mayor, I will be shutting my personal social media accounts like Facebook and Twitter. All my communications will be via the Lusaka City Council official channels.”
No comment too much drama.
To think this chap wanted to be president of Zambia shocks me!
But then again this is zambia anything goes.
Mayor feaces!
Miles, please do Zambia a favor and Turn the Gun on yourself and pull the trigger since you seem to be trigger happy! How does the Mayor of Lusaka taut gun violence, what message are you sending? Resign or die! Makaka!
You are a lost child. You need help.
Coward,do understand the power of the mayor in our new construction?what is there to apologize when u promised to restore sanity
Sorry should read DO U…,CONSTITUTION, not construction
Sampa will not be FaceBooking and Tweeeting but he will certainly be on an alternative “social media ” …being ever present at KKIA to send off and recieve ECL at the airport tamarc.
He was explicit in his BBC interview…I mean a grown man like him knows what kidnapping is, he also stated he knows who is funding the PF cadres, the boy had to call midget Stephen Kampyongo to send his officers.
If Mayor of a City has to call a minister for help …what chance have we got as a Joe Public when PF cadres come to encroach on our small farms or plots?
All Zambians wake up from your docility!!
“It has come to my attention that the incident I encountered on Monday does not amount to kidnapping but threatening violence. As I felt my life was in danger and out of consequent trauma, my immediate reaction may have been out of context,” Mr Sampa said.
“I therefore wish to apologise unreservedly to all that I may have offended consequently. I regret and sorry to all that had reservations on my response out of the ordeal. It was poor judgement on my part and I take full responsibility,” he said.
have just come out of a meeting with one of my spiritual mentors Father Charles Chilinda and will keep seeking wisdom, guidance and counselling from all my seniors. These include His Excellency the President Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, The Vice President Her Honour Inonge Mutukwa Wina, The SG Mr…
In the words from the comedy film “Billy Madison”; “What you’ve just said is one of the most insanely *****ic things I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in [Zambia] is now dumber for having listened to it. I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul.”
Kikikikikikiki Miles Sampa provides the much needed laughter we all needed. He takes clown to a whole new level.
Well, all that comes to lead in the names of god …are failures! Life is a natural process , and good leaders use intellect backed up by a solid agenda. Christianity and its influence is reason you are electing pathetic and selfish leaders. Being humble and daily church attendee does transform one into a progressive leader. Infact , a good and progressive leader must be man fearing ,and not god.
Zambia..lets wait and see!
The colonizers used it to good effect with the image of White Jesus…today your own black leaders are using it to good effect on the docile masses.
Pliato was right when he said yesterday that when they want your votes they invite you in social media groups but as soon as they are in ..they opt out…here is a case of someone who is not mature enough to manage a Facebook account but has the keys to the City.
Wasted Lungu Years Indeed!!
Some people are ever growing but never maturing! What a waste of space!