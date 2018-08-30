Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has called for efficiency and integrity from public officers manning border posts.

Mr. Lusambo says improved work attitude by public officers at border posts is crucial for government to record the desired levels of revenue.

He was speaking during an on the spot check of operations at Chirundu border post today.

The Minister said Chirundu border is one of the key borders were the country collects good revenue for infrastructure development.

Mr. Lusambo said Chirundu border is strategically located hence reduced hours to clear goods will increase revenue collection.

The Minister further urged Zambia Revenue Authority -ZRA and the Immigration officers to adopt the Seventh National Development Plan 7NDP approach of working in clusters by engaging other border management agencies to optimise operational efficiency.

Mr. Lusambo further called on -ZRA- and immigration officers to reduce congestion at the border post by being efficient and effective stating that congestion leads to corruption.

And Chirundu Border ZRA Assistant Commissioner Kaoma Bwalya said the border has few challenges with transport and staffing levels.

Mr. Bwalya however said once the challenges are addressed revenue collection will increase.