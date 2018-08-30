The Technical Committee on Project Implementation and Monitoring has instituted investigations into a case where some foreign contractors are said to be obtaining work permits for their workers using false job titles.
This came to light when the committee monitoring team led by Special Assistant to the President for project implementation and monitoring Andrew Chellah conducted an inspection of works at Ntumpa Secondary School in Kasama, where they raised concerns.
A Chinese national who was found supervising workers said he could not answer to queries over works at the site because he was only a bricklayer.
Mr. Chellah and his team were surprised that despite the work permits for the foreign nationals indicating site managers as their substantive positions, the individuals were in fact bricklayers.
The delegation also learnt that workers on the project were being underpaid.
And Labour Commissioner Chanda Kaziya said he will engage the immigration department on the matter.
Mr. Kaziya said obtaining a work permit on false pretext has serious legal implications.
He added that his office will ensure the contractor begins to comply with the minimum wage and other requirements in the Labour Act.
Not only Chinese but a lot of South African whites are working in the mines with forged titles.The problem is at the immigration issuing these permits.This situation is known by every one in government and has been going on for sometime now at the expense of a poor Zambian youth.
Please don’t leave out White South Africans (Boers), Australians and Indians. That’s the scheme they’re using. In fact, they’re advised which title to use by people from immigration department here in Zambia as they know what will be acceptable. The result is a lot of foreigners coming to work here sending millions of dollars to their home countries. The government should take this very serious. President ECL once issued a statement that he didn’t want any white South Africans in our mines but this has continued with impunity especially in North Western province. It’s ironic that our government wants to create jobs for Zambians but when jobs are created, white South African, Indians Chines and Australians come running to get employed in Zambia as expatriates.
You forgot to include, “Working with the full knowledge of Jona Pombe’s corrupt P.F Politburo” who collect backhanders to smoothen the Chinese paymasters requests.