Captain Joseph Sitali has vowed that Mufulira Wanderers won’t allow Power Dynamos to stand in their way as they seek to reach the Barclays Cup final.

Mighty and Power will clash in one of the Barclays Cup quarterfinals set for the weekend of September 29-30.

Experienced midfielder Sitali said his Division One side was determined to advance further in the competition after eliminating Real Nakonde at the pre-quarterfinal stage.

“We don’t want to lose that game against Power. As players we all know what is at stake and our aim in the Barclays Cup is to reach the final,” Sitali said.

Mighty, whose debut Barclays Cup appearance ended at the quarterfinal stage in 2014, are competing in this cup for the second time.

“We will take the match against Power seriously,” he said.

Sitali appears psychologically prepared to face Power whom he led to winning the 2011 FAZ Super Division title as captain.

“I respect Power but as you know I am now at Mufulira Wanderers and I want to impress my employers,” Sitali said.

Promotion aspirants Wanderers are currently leading Division One Zone Two with a seven point gap with nine matches remaining in the season.