We understand, from social media commentaries, that Government plans to introduce a weather levy or weather tax.
We hope this is not true but merely a joke.
However, if it is true, then we think it will be an irrational act by Government as the move will amount to double taxation. In other words, it will be an income tax paid twice on the same source of earned income.
We say so because the people in Zambia are already paying a levy called carbon tax. This tax is directly paid by motorists through RATSA when they renew their motor vehicle licences. It is also indirectly passed-on to the public when they ride on buses and taxis, or indeed when they use other commercial modes of transport.
Government claims that the primary purpose of carbon tax is to lower greenhouse-gas emissions. So in effect carbon tax is a climate change mitigation tax. Now, since climate change is a weather condition, then carbon tax is a weather tax. That is the main reason we say it is irrational to introduce a weather tax because that would be tantamount to double taxation.
Secondly, we know for a fact that revenue obtained via the tax is not even used by this Government to compensate the carbon emissions on which the tax is levied.
If it were used for the intended purpose, perhaps as the Greens, who heartily care for the environment, we would support that continued levy of carbon tax.
But because the carbon tax is instead used by Government to bring in luxurious fuel guzzler cars, with higher green-house gas emissions impacts, and for that matter used by ministers and other Government officials who do not even pay carbon tax on those vehicles, we think Government is committing pure day-light robbery or obtaining money by false pretenses from private motorists and commuters.
We think it is morally wrong for Government to continue levying carbon tax and ironically to even contemplate introducing another weather tax which lacks a properly grounded rationale.
Peter Sinkamba
President, Green Party
Ba PF ibange
Edgar said he had no vision. We should have believed him
Simply look at that poor Traffic officer…no safety high vis traffic jacket in poor visibility, no raincoat in heavy downfall, no safety shoes, no radio for comms…directing traffic on a cross road that has traffic lights that never seem to work….and the govt is still misappropriating funds from Toll gates and Speed cameras instead of investing in these Traffic officers.
The “weather tax” is a joke in California referring to “the high price of real estate and the high cost of living due to the combined tax burden,” funding California’s “socialistic ways,” a columnist for the Beach Street News wrote.
uranium is been stolen now in solwezi and lumwana.
you you don’t have network the whole zambia just know that GOLD AND URANIUM is been stolen
This police woman is crazy , sure she is working in raINS LIKE THAT MAKING the item get wet ? Please protect it because i need to use it at Night
VISIONLESS for sure. Carbon tax for what??? Just yesterday I was told everytime I make a payment for Road Tax carbon will be added. So if you buy road tax three time carbon tax will be paid three times. Mind you I am also a tax payer and pay tax on almost everything. This boma is now desperate and taxing anything. Land lord tax, carbon tax, road tax, toll gates tax, personal levy, pas as you earn, users tax at hospital, school fees tax, extra pay tax, witholding tax, duty tax, import tax, etc the list is endless.
I personally dont like some politicians but I think they may do things differently. I mean HaluzaHagain he may have an answer to a visionless government.
Its a real disaster to have these guys in power.
Ati fake ministers’ websites – bufi those are real. Its one way of…
I have always enjoyed Peter Sinkamba’s Posts. on this one though I am a bit disapointed. How does he comment on social media talk. As a polititian he has channels to ask on weather this is justa rumor or its true. This is almost like Chibamba Kanyama post.
Please tell us what was wrong with Chibamba Kanyama’s post? Has IMF replaced their man in Zambia?
This one Chi Sinkamba Chamisa. Sorry.
Sinkamba how do you publish an article which you are not SURE of? Sooner Or later, Upnd leaders, NDC consultants, etc will make NOISE out this RUMOR you got from your nephew who’s working at ZRA .Make tangible propaganda NOT innuendos.
People why commenting on a hoax. Why wasting your energies on things which would not happen.
Only UPND sycophants and zealots can believe any crap because they are into group think mentality
atase just because this ka cop braved the rains we will not introduce this tax