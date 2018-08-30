President Edgar Lungu is this evening expected to travel to China for a series of bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Presidential Spokesperson Amos Chanda says President Lungu’s first assignment will be a bilateral summit with his Chinese counterpart President XI where a broad-range of economic agreements will be discussed.
He says the President will also deliver a keynote address at the Zambia-China Investment Forum, which will take place on September 2, 2018.
Mr. Chanda adds that on the third and fourth of September, the President will attend the China -Africa forum which will also be attended by 45 other African Heads of State.
The Presidential Spokesperson told Journalists during a media Briefing at State House that President Lungu will use the last two days of his visit to tour Jiangxi Province where he will also witness the twinning of the Province with Zambia’s Muchinga Provin
e.
The President is expected to leave China on the 7th of September 2018.
The airport will draw every top PF d**k head.
And listen to the airport runway interview by some deadnbc numbskull.
Did you mean Dick Cabesa?
“I wish it were Hazaluza Hagain,” Prof. Hansoni.
All the crooks are boarding the plane today as they are going to see the paymasters.
Going to beg again after Turkeys problems have become obvious
In exchange for twinning that tiny Chinese province, the Chinese will get all our land and government contracts.
Well done your excellency.
Your are a true patriot with a vision.
Animo Farm.
Hooo it is Chinese, NOT Chimese?
Edgar should realize that the only way Zambia as a country can move forward is to invest in science & technology rather than depending on china for everything,infact china are only interested to rip our resources & put us in huge debt with their fake infrastructure projects.
He has more pressing issues to attend to like touring in Chinese Province for two days…he knew he was going to China to beg and auction off whatever little we have this week but opted to go to Harare, then EP for two days for…..serious lack of priorities or clear sign of having little to do whilst he is office.
@lolo what kind of technology not made a decision in china,
witchcraft?
At least no insults came out of that foul mouth!
“I am jealousy,” Larry Mweetwa.
You are just becoming too personal. It is not good for your health. Probably it’s you who is jealousy of Larry Mweetwa and his accomplishments. Please don’t think people are living your poor life. Mweetwa made a difference in his life and probably will not suffer in his entire life.
BPharm, MScClin Pharm, Msc PhV, PhD
Clinical Pharmacologist BPharm, Msc,PhD
Croydon Health Services NHS Trust, Drug and Marine Biodiscovery Centre Ltd, University of Zambia
The University of Glasgow, University of Aberdeen, University of Hertfordshire, Unza
This is what we should be celebrating, not hating. I Guess your entire clan cannot boast of any of Mweetwa’s credentials. Jealousy down, Chita nawe.
Wasted Lazy Lungu years indeed!!
Hatribes Utd. Lazy bum tribalist hooligan bully son of a tribalist polygamist father who never taught him toile training soiling in public Hagain.
He is going today August 30 and coming back September 7. That’s 9 days! Does he realize how broke this country is?
This is what i mean when i say Zambia has no President just a figurehead…these are wasted years!!
This is what I mean when I say Zambia has Childish for an opposition leader. Zambia has no opposition. What we have is a tribal agenda only.
Who is acting president ??
Grandma Old Hen Bo Inonge!!
Seems like Lungu rules the country from foreign capitals and he comes to Zambia to either campaign or for holidays.
HH rules the H-opposition from Namwala.
Had he been flying to Japan, I would have been happy. Their expertise is second to none. Was he not in Zimbabwe two days ago? I like president Lungu, but this is too much flying.
Harare doesnt count as his private jet only stayed for less than 8 hours..
And didnt sign any useless MOUs
Has he ever stayed in state house for a week or 3 days? This man can move i don’t know if he has time for our mother in state house i just hope what his doing is benefiting the country because this is way too much, i dont’t what his avoid by being at state house. I pray that one day he will reflect on this with a smile or regret because i don’t see why our leader its always moving. Lord gives a signal…
Has Mutinta and Charmaine ever stayed home together?
Y.A.A.I.
More money in their pockets!!
Zambians really are amazing people your president is out of the country he travels a lot, when he is home he is lazy bum,grow up guys. Thank God I have never been to Zambia, just got married to a Zambian lady, boy will think twice to visit Zambia will rather go to Zimbabwe for holiday, will never belittle their leader.
You clearly dont know what you are talking about, no wonder Uncle Bob stayed in office for more than 25 years…I dont think you are really interested in visiting Zambia just enjoy your Zambian wife.