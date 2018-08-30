President Edgar Lungu is this evening expected to travel to China for a series of bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Presidential Spokesperson Amos Chanda says President Lungu’s first assignment will be a bilateral summit with his Chinese counterpart President XI where a broad-range of economic agreements will be discussed.

He says the President will also deliver a keynote address at the Zambia-China Investment Forum, which will take place on September 2, 2018.

Mr. Chanda adds that on the third and fourth of September, the President will attend the China -Africa forum which will also be attended by 45 other African Heads of State.

The Presidential Spokesperson told Journalists during a media Briefing at State House that President Lungu will use the last two days of his visit to tour Jiangxi Province where he will also witness the twinning of the Province with Zambia’s Muchinga Provin

e.

The President is expected to leave China on the 7th of September 2018.