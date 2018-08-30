Zambians will benefit as the UK puts more attention and resource into economic development and trade links to create the economic growth that will sustain rapidly growing populations in Africa. The UK Prime Minister, Theresa May, has announced on her first visit to Africa as Prime Minister that the UK supports a long-term solution to poverty by helping to create sustainable job opportunities and investments.
The Prime Minister has pledged to make the UK the G7’s number one investor in Africa, with Britain’s private sector companies taking the lead in investing the billions that will see African economies growing by trillions. The Prime Minister also pledged that the UK will remain a global champion for international development, committing that UK development spending will not only combat extreme poverty, but at the same time tackle global challenges and support the UK national interest.
In Zambia, UK investment is already happening through various channels such as investment in human capital and through social impact agribusinesses such as AgDevCo, Saise Farming Enterprises Limited and Zambeef. The Prime Minister has announced additional funding through AgDevCo that will benefit Zambia.
In Zambia, the UK also promotes leadership and skills through the Chevening and Commonwealth scholarship schemes that in 2018/19 will fund almost 40 Zambians to pursue postgraduate studies in the UK.
The Prime Minister’s announcement of a further 100 Chevening scholarships for Africans means that next year the number of scholarships for Zambians will increase.
The Prime Minister, Theresa May said;
“The UK’s role in international development is something of which I am immensely proud, as I believe the nation as a whole should be. We will remain a global champion for aid spending, humanitarian relief and international development. We will continue our commitment to spend 0.7 per cent of gross national income on official development assistance. We will not falter in our work to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals.”
With UK support AgDevCo has so far already leveraged £117 million of third-party capital, including from British companies. Over 1.6 million people in rural areas are benefiting from increased incomes as a result of the jobs and markets created by AgDevCo’s investments. The figure is set to grow to 2.4 million over time.
The additional funding announced (£55m) will directly benefit an additional 1.5 million people by 2025. It will bring the total to 3.9 million people directly benefiting by 2025 in Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Tanzania, Mozambique, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Ghana and Uganda.
Commenting on the increased investments by the United Kingdom in to Africa which will also benefit Zambia; British High Commissioner to Zambia Fergus Cochrane-Dyet OBE said;
“As a long-term friend of Zambia, the UK recognises that British aid and investment should boost Zambia’s economic growth so as to create jobs and wealth. In particular, The UK will be investing more in Zambia’s agriculture and in scholarships for young, dynamic Zambians.”
We have been boosting economic links with England from 1900. But guess what? We just up being charged commonwealth fees
Where aid is being handed out, this PF government will try and jump the queue.
Theresa May did not mention Zambia during her African tour.
Maybe Lungu senses there might be a chance to build a mansion in London?
The British prime Minister’s recent African crusade is all part of the uncertainty of BREXIT. The UK is desperate to establish trade and investment partnerships to mitigate the economic downturn that will result from ‘expulsion’ from the EU single market. These ‘promises’ to Africa are not all for the continents benefit. The UK is preparing for it’s own future survival.
Call me a pessimist but no way Zambia will be of much benefit to post Brexit UK with our ka-small GDP of $24bn .Tis the reason why Ms May just focused on touring the heftier economies of Azania ,Nigeria and Kenya.
But the UK does not condone corruption.For as long as PF is in power forget about the financial aid from the UK.
You are better off in Canada than Zambia. Let those who have hope in Zambia contribute positively towards their development don’t poison the atmosphere with your Pessimism.
Who wrote the article, is it LT journalist.. I dont rememberher mentioning Zambia but she mentioned Southern Africa customers union and Mozambique which Zambia is not party to.. I am sure that as Zambians we would like somehow to be connected but we are not directly connected if we do get to benefit something its just a by the way as we were not even mentioned. At least if she said SADC but she specified Southern Africa customers union AND Mozambique..
It’s not easy to leave the EU
UK was our colonial master and never heard of UK massive investments in Zambia in Billion Pounds till this BREXIT thing. Does it mean this the only time UK is realizing that Africa in general and Zambia in particular are also resource giants on the face of the earth? Specifically, in what areas does UK want to invest in Zambia and how much? Why did British Airways pull out of Zambia without giving reasons? Its high time Africa, the sleeping economic giant woke up and called the shorts. Lets work hard, build our nations and shock that still consider Africa as a dark and diseased continent. Am glad though that Ms. May has swallowed her pride and finally recognised that its former colonies are extremely strong and potentially very wealthy nations on the surface of the earth, but this time…
contd
Am glad though that Ms. May has swallowed her pride and finally recognized that its former colonies are extremely strong and potentially very wealthy nations on the surface of the earth, but this time Africa is no longer sleeping, with Zambia taking the development lead!