President Edgar Lungu has directed the Ministries of Mines and Energy to intervene in a matter where the Copperbelt Energy Corporation -CEC-intends to cut off power to the Konkola Copper Mines -KCM- due to outstanding debt.

Presidential Spokesperson Amos Chanda says the President hopes an amicable solution is brokered between the two private companies because of the role they both play in growing the economy.

Mr. Chanda says the two Ministries who have been assigned by the President can only facilitate for dialogue between the companies.

He says the options for the Ministries of Mines and Energy are limited because the two private entities are outside governments’ jurisdiction.

The Presidential Spokesperson said this when he responded to questions from Journalists during a media briefing held at State House today.

Meanwhile Mr. Chanda told Journalists that Zambia’s relationship with the International Monetary Fund-IMF- remains intact.

He said a delegation from the institution will soon be in the country for a series of meetings.