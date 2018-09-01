Vice President, Inonge Wina says it is government’s vision to have a complete transformation of the broadcasting industry in the country.

Mrs Wina said this is meant to ensure that the country has a well-informed citizenry. Mrs. Wina said the smart Zambia project will make it possible for ordinary people especially those in rural areas not to be left behind but have access to information with available transmission facilities.

The Vice President said this when she flagged off a television satellite in Sioma district today.

She stated that government will ensure television services are available in every town and village hence building a smart Zambia so that no one is left behind.

Mrs Wina revealed that works are underway for the installation of 103 public viewing places in schools and clinics and 1,020 households are set to benefit from the satellite television in Western Province alone.

She noted that people who cannot afford to buy a television set and a decoder will have a chance to watch from the village television service points.

The Vice President further said Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC)1 and Parliament Television channels will always be viewed at no cost.

She explained that having access to information will allow a change in perception to issues such as health, education and agriculture among others.

Speaking at the same event, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Dora Siliya revealed that government has plans to connect more areas to radio signals and Sioma is one of the districts that will benefit.

Ms Siliya stated that the project will commence as soon as the 2019 national budget is approved.

She said the Ministry of Transport and Communication has already embarked on erecting communication towers throughout the country.