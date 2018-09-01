Zesco United on Saturday salvaged a home draw against 10-man Green Buffaloes in their top two clash at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola to stay top of the 2018 FAZ Super Division log.

Striker Youremember Banda put Buffaloes ahead in the 22nd minute as the visitors were seemingly en route to completing a double this season over Zesco whom they beat 2-0 at home in Lusaka on May 20.

It was an unforgettable goal for Banda who also scored in the first leg against the 2017 champions when he broke the deadlock in the 47th minute of that game in Lusaka that handed Zesco’s its second of third league defeats this season.

But striker Jesse Were equalized in the 75th minute to see Zesco stay top on 64 points while Buffaloes have 63 points from 29 and 31 games played respectively.

Zesco have a game in hand with five matches left before the 2018 title is decided.

But Buffaloes finished with ten men when Mike Katiba got his second yellow of the day in the final quarter of the second half.

Meanwhile, Green Eagles stayed fourth but joined Nkana on 58 points following a 2-0 home win over second from bottom Nchanga Rangers at home in Choma.

Tapson Kaseba put Eagles ahead in the 75th minute and Shareck Mulungwe ensured the the three points in stoppage time to see them extend their unbeaten run to twelve straight games as they home in on a debut CAF Confederation slot.

Nkana only play on Sunday when they host promoted Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy in Kitwe.