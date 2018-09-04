Mighty Mufulira Wanderers are threatening to report fellow Division One side FQM Roads to FAZ over lack of security at their ground during Sunday’s Week 22 match played in Solwezi.
There were reports of violence at Solwezi Grounds as Wanderers were held to goalless draw by FQM Roads.
Some Wanderers supporters sustained injuries in the crowed trouble that ensured toward the end of the match.
Mighty Chief Executive Officer Iden Zulu said his team was also not happy with the unruly behaviour of FQM supporters.
“We have the intention to complain but we have not complained as yet. The matter will be tabled during our Tuesday meeting,” Zulu said.
“There was no security and as such our supporters were exposed to the unruly behaviour of FQM supporters,” he said.
Wanderers are currently leading FAZ Division One Zone Two with 51 points, five above second placed Indeni, after 22 matches played.
FAZ DIVISION ONE – WEEK 22
ZONE ONE
Zesco Malaiti Rangers 3-0 Lundazi United
Katete Rangers 0-0 Young Green Buffaloes
Police College 3-1 Wonderful
Lusaka Tigers 0-3 Circuit City
Petauke United 1-2 Happy Hearts
Chipata City Council 1-1 Riflemen
Lusaka City Council vs Paramilitary (Postponed)
Kafue Celtic 0-2 City of Lusaka
ZONE TWO
FQMO Roads 0-0 Mufulira Wanderers
Ndola United 1-1 Mufulira Blackpool
Indeni 1-0 Gomes
Roan United 1-1 FQMO Mining Operation
Kansanshi Dynamos 3-0 Mining Rangers (Walkover)
Trident 0-0 Kalulushi Modern Stars
Kashikishi Warriors 1-2 Chambishi
ZNS Lwamfumu1-1 Konkola Blades
ZONE THREE
Riverside United 0-1 Real Nakonde
Muchinga Blue Eagles 1-1 Mpulungu Harbour
Intersport Youth 3-0 Isoka Young Stars (Walkover)
Tazara Rangers 3-0 Kasama Young Fighters (Walkover)
Kasama United Youth Aca 0-0 Kateshi Coffee Bullets
Zambeef 3-0 Malalo Police (Walkover)
Prison Leopards 2-0 Chindwin Sentries
Mpande Youth Academy 2-1 Tazara Express
ZONE FOUR
Kalomo Jetters 1-0 Kascol Rangers
Manchester U. Z. Academy 3-0 Choma Football Stars
Sinazongwe United 0-0 Young Green Eagles
Zesco Shockers 1-0 Maamba Energy Stars
Livingstone Pirates 1-0 Yeta
Maramba Stars 0-0 Zesco Victoria Falls
Mumbwa Medics 3-0 Luena Buffaloes
Mazabuka United 2-1 Chikuni Coops