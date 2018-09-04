Mighty Mufulira Wanderers are threatening to report fellow Division One side FQM Roads to FAZ over lack of security at their ground during Sunday’s Week 22 match played in Solwezi.

There were reports of violence at Solwezi Grounds as Wanderers were held to goalless draw by FQM Roads.

Some Wanderers supporters sustained injuries in the crowed trouble that ensured toward the end of the match.

Mighty Chief Executive Officer Iden Zulu said his team was also not happy with the unruly behaviour of FQM supporters.

“We have the intention to complain but we have not complained as yet. The matter will be tabled during our Tuesday meeting,” Zulu said.

“There was no security and as such our supporters were exposed to the unruly behaviour of FQM supporters,” he said.

Wanderers are currently leading FAZ Division One Zone Two with 51 points, five above second placed Indeni, after 22 matches played.

FAZ DIVISION ONE – WEEK 22

ZONE ONE

Zesco Malaiti Rangers 3-0 Lundazi United

Katete Rangers 0-0 Young Green Buffaloes

Police College 3-1 Wonderful

Lusaka Tigers 0-3 Circuit City

Petauke United 1-2 Happy Hearts

Chipata City Council 1-1 Riflemen

Lusaka City Council vs Paramilitary (Postponed)

Kafue Celtic 0-2 City of Lusaka

ZONE TWO

FQMO Roads 0-0 Mufulira Wanderers

Ndola United 1-1 Mufulira Blackpool

Indeni 1-0 Gomes

Roan United 1-1 FQMO Mining Operation

Kansanshi Dynamos 3-0 Mining Rangers (Walkover)

Trident 0-0 Kalulushi Modern Stars

Kashikishi Warriors 1-2 Chambishi

ZNS Lwamfumu1-1 Konkola Blades

ZONE THREE

Riverside United 0-1 Real Nakonde

Muchinga Blue Eagles 1-1 Mpulungu Harbour

Intersport Youth 3-0 Isoka Young Stars (Walkover)

Tazara Rangers 3-0 Kasama Young Fighters (Walkover)

Kasama United Youth Aca 0-0 Kateshi Coffee Bullets

Zambeef 3-0 Malalo Police (Walkover)

Prison Leopards 2-0 Chindwin Sentries

Mpande Youth Academy 2-1 Tazara Express

ZONE FOUR

Kalomo Jetters 1-0 Kascol Rangers

Manchester U. Z. Academy 3-0 Choma Football Stars

Sinazongwe United 0-0 Young Green Eagles

Zesco Shockers 1-0 Maamba Energy Stars

Livingstone Pirates 1-0 Yeta

Maramba Stars 0-0 Zesco Victoria Falls

Mumbwa Medics 3-0 Luena Buffaloes

Mazabuka United 2-1 Chikuni Coops