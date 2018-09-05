President Edgar Lungu has said that the twinning of Muchinga Province to Jiangxi province of China, must result in investments into Zambia.

President Lungu said that investors can put their money into farming blocks and help establish industrial economic zones across the county.

President Lungu further said that the twinning of various cities in Zambia and China is aimed at promoting industrialization.

President Lungu said this during the Zambia-Jiangxi Investment Promotion held in the Chinese City of Jiangxi.

President Lungu said the upgrading of infrastructure such as roads and airports is part of government’s move to facilitate trade and investment.

And China Chamber of International Commerce Chairperson Xu Guojian pledged to encourage more Chinese companies to invest in various sectors of the Zambian economy.

Mr. Guojian said Zambia is the best investment destination because of its stable political leadership as well as the peace and stability the country enjoys.

Earlier, Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma assured the investors that his ministry will provide the necessary help for them to open businesses in Zambia.

President Lungu later expected to witness the signing ceremony of the twinning of Muchinga and Jiangxi provinces.

Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone will sign on behalf of the Zambian government.