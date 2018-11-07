Club-less England based striker Mwiya Malumo has been named in the Zambia Under-20 provisional squad ahead of next month’s COSAFA Cup in Kitwe and Mufulira.

The ex-Wigan striker Mwiya Malumo returns after an impressive showing in the 2019 U20 AFCON qualifiers in July where he scored one goal but that Zambia failed to defend after Burundi beat them to qualification.

Under-20 coach Charles Bwale has also summoned striker Edward Chilufya of Swedish club Djurgardens.

The 2017 U20 AFCON and 2016 COSAFA U20 winning star returns to the COSAFA Under 20 Cup a year after last December’s flop by hosts Zambia when they were eliminated in the group stages in Kitwe.

Bwale on Wednesday announced a 30-member provisional squad ahead of the COSAFA Cup to be held from December 2 to 14 in Kitwe and Mufulira.

Other notables include keeper Prince Bwalya, Nchanga Rangers defender Benson Kolala, Francesco Mwepu of Kafue Celtic and Green Eagles forward Kingsley Fichite.

The team is expected to go into camp on Sunday in Lusaka.

Host Zambia is in Group A alongside Malawi, Mozambique and DR Congo.

Young Chipolopolo will kick off its campaign on December 2 against DR Congo at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

Goalkeepers:Prince Bwalya (Green Buffaloes), Patrick Chooma (Intersport Youth), Flobby Mashakalati (Circuit City), Bradley Mweene (University of Pretoria)

Defenders

Kingsley Hakwiya ( Dream Factory), Jonathan Kapelembe (Romeki FC) , Christopher Katongo (Kasama United Youth Academy), Justin Mwanza (Young Nkana), Andrew Phiri (Kafue Celtics) Whiteson Chiluba (Supreme Grace) Oliver Lumbiya (Young Nkana) Benson Kolala (Nchanga Rangers)

Midfielders

Muma Mumba (Green Eagles), Kings Kangwa (Happy Hearts), Thomas Zulu ( Kafue Celtics) , Chanda Mukuka (Gomes), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Patrick Gondwe (Young Nkana), Albert Kangwanda ( Kafue Celtics), Musonda Kalale (Chambishi ) Lameck Banda (Zesco United ) Salifyaji Mugala (Morning Stars), Godfrey Mashata (Happy Hearts) Edward Chilufya ( Djurgardens IF)

Forwards

James Chilimina ( Kafue Celtics), Francesco Mwepu (Kafue Celtics), Martin Njobvu (Nchanga Rangers), Mwiya Malumo,

Emmanuel Mwiinde (Young Green Buffaloes) Kingsley Fichite (Green Eagles)