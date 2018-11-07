Government has challenged UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to provide evidence on his allegation that the Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO) has been sold.

Chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya has dared Mr. Hichilema, who on Monday is reported to have alleged that government has sold ZAFFICO, to prove his claim within 7 days.

Ms. Siliya’s challenge is that if Mr. Hichilema fails to prove his allegation within this period of time he should also resign as president of the main opposition political party in the country.

Speaking at a media briefing held in Lusaka, Ms. Siliya also accused Mr. Hichilema of using lies to gain political popularity.

Ms. Siliya has alleged that it was Mr. Hichilema who also incited the riots that took place on the Copperbelt on Monday when he appeared on a live radio programme at a local radio station.

She has however told journalists that law enforcement agencies will investigate all persons that incited people to riot over allegations that ZAFFICO has been sold.