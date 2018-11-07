Government has challenged UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to provide evidence on his allegation that the Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO) has been sold.
Chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya has dared Mr. Hichilema, who on Monday is reported to have alleged that government has sold ZAFFICO, to prove his claim within 7 days.
Ms. Siliya’s challenge is that if Mr. Hichilema fails to prove his allegation within this period of time he should also resign as president of the main opposition political party in the country.
Speaking at a media briefing held in Lusaka, Ms. Siliya also accused Mr. Hichilema of using lies to gain political popularity.
Ms. Siliya has alleged that it was Mr. Hichilema who also incited the riots that took place on the Copperbelt on Monday when he appeared on a live radio programme at a local radio station.
She has however told journalists that law enforcement agencies will investigate all persons that incited people to riot over allegations that ZAFFICO has been sold.
Is it not common sense that if you float a company on LUSE the people who buy the largest shares have the controlling monopoly?
If I’m wrong someone correct me.
Lombe, that is correct.
The fact is Zambians do not have that much money.
The Chinese will buy most of the shares, and will ultimately own the company.
This government thinks everyone is dull.
And yes it is true, they are selling off ZAFFICO via listing it.
The riots are fully justified.
He doesn’t even have a clue about his mumble jumble delirious rants. You expect him to have evidence about evil operations. He is just obeying orders in the ranking files of his dark world masters.
Just count his steps. He is not clever after all judging from how he has revealed himself to us. Alas, Zambians are smart.
As usual worthless and wasting poor journalists time.
Tell me one incident in the past 1 year when PF has accepted and taken responsibility for anything that went wrong? If you can provide evidence, then you will have all the rights to claim HH resignation.
Otherwise, its all noise coming from vuvuzelas, trying to gain the same political points that you claim your friend HH is trying to gain.
Stop feeding us this such trash.
His Mouth Farts are all the evidence he has. Good luck getting those!
Dora please NEVER argue with … He is a TRIBAL LEADER.
Why does this PF give Hakainde Hakalusa Hagain so much attention??? It reminds me of the time Luther was writing the 95 theses of Christian doctrine also known as the Disputation of Power & Efficancy of Indulgences on October 31, 1517 in Wittenberg, Germany.
The devil showed up in literal form to disrupt his thought process and he keep ignoring him. Finally, he lost his cool and throw his bottle of ink at him.
It looks to me the PF did the later instead of keeping ignoring HH. It’s more powerful to ignore your adversaries than it is to throw your bottle of ink at them.
Up to this day there is a monument at the stone the bottle of ink hit, suppose Luther continued to ignore!!! The devil would not have had a monument in his honor.
I rest my case!!!
Meant to say “… Finally, he lost his cool and THREW his bottle of ink at him”.
By the way, those 95 theses gave us Protestantism otherwise we still all could have been Catholics up to now.
Heaven help us all …
Maybe HH gives His Excellence sleepless nights. To be fair your Excellence HH should not offer serious opposition to you, assuming your are serious yourself. I am trying to be positive as a folk from the diaspora. We are told that we should be sir.
Check and balance the opposition then you know the sh!, t has hit the fan
LUSE has now become a cyber crime as at now as Lombe would say? An like from its inception were HH was also involved on its introduction.
Every week a new scandal: This week it’s 3 scandals:
1. The riots caused by PF’s plan to sell Chaffico to tu ma chinese
2. The theft through over-inflated price of sub-standard MC Sata Toll Plaza ($4.5million)
3. The closure of Ndola Lime due to Chinese debt
PF00Lish Govt needs to renovate prisons. I foresee prisons being their new homes, not Swaziland, Dubai or Midstream Estate.
Dora how many times have you denied that the government had sold something and yet it has been proved true. Are you not ashamed miss Siliya to be caught out in your own lies time after time? Now you prove to all Zambians that Zaffico has not been sold.
This cow also mxm!
Just own up and address the many challenges that the country is facing.You and your boss are forever embroiled in scandals and no answers are given.
We all know how you lie,in the morning afternoon and evening, HH this and HH that is all you know.
You pf . Forget this issue.
Next please!
You’re beginning to sound like Tayali every time you open your mouth, you’re talking as if you’re doing us a favor by you holding that office, pyamo mo fye mayo
PF government promised 500,000 jobs for the Zambian youths. To date youths are unemployed.
Should the entire PF government resign or youths to begin rioting.
Useless contribution. Shut up and sit down. Next!
HH took the jobs to PANAMA! You haven’t heard?
Very relevant, this government is a total failure! Leave hh alone and focus on making sure there is a sovereign nation left for posterity…dull, greedy, visionless and heartless despots!
Madam this question is going nowhere. What you should do is to provide evidence that actually you are not selling Zaffico – simple. Why beat about the bush when everyone can see that you are selling Zaffico. Its possible that you have reversed the decision to sell because you have arrested 101 people for telling you to stop the sell.
PF always defending the undefendables. Cant you see that you are just a batch of non thinkers.
What are you defending amai naimwe! Why cant you defend why you killed an innocent UNZA student!!!! for nothing at all. She was not even fighting to be paid because in the first place you denied her sponsorship.
Disaster!!!
@Rudemonkss
Right on.
I totally agree with RudeMonkss. She must also provide evidence why HH is wrong. PF Ministers really struggle to think. Eiishhhh!!!!!
HH knows what goes on at LUSE, that’s what made him open PANAMA account to own or buy companies as a foreigner to avoid paying Tax. Zambians Plse wake up…! epompelele.
Citizens, this government should NOT be allowed to sell this company.
The Chinese will buy all the shares eventually.
If we let them do this, they will sell of other national institutions and assets by offering shares to be bought by foreigners.
Nothing is safe in Zambia under this government.
If you thought privatisation was bad, wait until you see what these thieving leaders have lined up.
There will be no end to what they will put a price on. Game parks, Victoria falls, rivers, ZR…
its not on sale bwana! Parliament is there were all Political parties debate.
He says he read the sale on social media, and this is a President of a political party!
Kadansa was more intelligent that this chap.
Cage him.
When did they do listing on Luse??? Who have they entrusted to do the Initial Public Offer on behalf of Zaffico and have they done so already if yes where is the trail of all this documentation or even just a single advert in print or electronic media….or better still, if the listing is in process I bet Chinese and those in cartels will definitely buy those shares and wala…they will be the controlling officials and how will Zambians benefit from that???? Problem pa Zed things are done with no clue of what we getting into….either the technocrats ain’t advising as they need to..could be they are overpowered by powers that be or they are into reaping benefits from these processes….like we hear what happened with privatization….surely we haven’t learnt lessons from that????the way…
When did they do listing on Luse??? Who have they entrusted to do the Initial Public Offer on behalf of Zaffico and have they done so already if yes where is the trail of all this documentation or even just a single advert in print or electronic media….or better still, if the listing is in pr
………the way things are….20% if not less people have money enough to control the direction of how issues are done in this country….the larger %age are too poor the least they can do is just be tambas…..
………the way things are….20% if not less people have money enough to control the direction of how issues are done in this country….the larger %age are too poor the least they can do is just be tambas…..