Out of favour Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has announced that he has formed a team of eminent persons that will be part of his Advisory Board.
Without elaborating further, Mr Sampa listed personalities drawn from banking, politics, academia, arts and the corporate sector as people that will help him with managing the affairs of the City.
It is unclear whether all the 25 listed individuals have been consulted on the appointments and whether they will work on a voluntary basis.
It is also unclear how the Advisory Board will work in relation with the existing structures at the Council as the Office of the Town Clerk and the Directors at the city council.
Mr Sampa’s stay as Mayor has been ridden with scandals since he assumed the seat in late July.
He shocked the nation when he posed with a gun and claimed he was kidnapped only to retract the statement 24 Hours later.
The Mayor is still fighting a nasty divorce from his wife after she cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce papers.
Mr Sampa recently caused another storm at a posh Lusaka restaurant when he refused to pay the bill claiming that the service was below par.
He was later forced to go and pay 24 Hours later after a social media storm.
Below is Mr Sampa’s Advisory Board
Miles Sampa Advisory Board for 2018/19
1.Mr Andrew Sardanis ( Veteran Businessman in hospitality and manufacturing Industry. Chaminuka lodge & Kapoche cheese)
2. MCC Paul Moonga (former Lusaka ward 27 Councillor-1995 & my campaign manager-2018)
3. Mr Venny Kabamba ( Youths advocate & Strategist)
4. Dr Lubinda Habbazoka (Economic Association of Zambia- EAZ President and my education supervisor)
5. Ms Charity Banda (renown Team Building Consultant)
6. Ms Annie Sampa (elder sister & Lawyer)
7. Mr Ellington Haruperi (Successful Lusaka Enteprenuer)
8. Mr Jeff Tembo (Corporate & Structured finance expert, UPND supporter. UNZA friend & former workmate at Barclays)
9. Dr Michael Gondwe (former LCC employee-1976 and Bank of Zambia Governor-2011 to 2016)
10. Bishop John General (Miracle Impact church, Matero)
11. Mr Frank Mutubila (renown Media & PR consultant. Former diplomat)
12. Mr Daniel Chisanga ( Former Lusaka Mayor-2012 to 2014)
13. Ms Pamela Mubanga (Trader & advocate for vulnerable in Society)
14. Ms Inutu Suba (former Luanshya & Livingstone Town Clerk-1995 to 2001. Former Lands PS-2014)
15. Mr Roy Penney (Former advisor to KK-1985 to 1990, Chairman ZDA Board 2010 to 2014)
16. Dr Humphrey Simukomko (former UNZA room mate, Veterinary doctor and lecturer at UNZA)
17. Mr George Kasengele (renown administrator and former FAZ General Secretary- 2006 to 2016)
18. Ms Maria Zaloumis (Successful farmer & ZNFU Board member. Enteprenuer)
19. Mr Brian Bwembya- B Flow (Successful Lusaka mucisian)
20. Mr Justin Chinyanta (renown International financial consultant, CEO Loita Capital, SA and my former Boss-2003)
21. Mr Derrick Mpundu (renown Lusaka Businessman)
22. Mr Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe ( renown Miles Sampa social media perennial critic)
23. Mr Morgan Ngona (Transporter & Real estate consultant)
24. Ms Mulenga Kapwepwe ( renown organisational development and arts consultant)
25. Prof Ken Mwenda (Diaspora, renown international scholar & extraodinary Professor of Law, Pretoria University)
Mwati sampa alifye bwino muchimpompo?
Comedy of errors, Chimbwi-no-plan, chipante-pante style of governing.
Truly that guy Miles is bezzeek, the PF elected party president. Is he competing with Ba Edgar again? Umu guys uyu like tolle sana. Did he make a workshop for the 25 advisors?
Even Ba Edgar don’t have 25 advisors, he has just 5 hopeless ones.
Why ressurect fossils when we have mordern vibrant young professionals who can connect with current affairs and move the city and country forward?
I gave this young man a chance to show case his skills and talent.
It is very clear now that he has none.
Same ol PF rhetoric!
To even think Miles nearly become president of Zambia brings chills mwebantu.
Miles is same calibre as Lungu, Kambwili, and the rest of the useless cadre-turned-politicians in Zambia right now.
Zambia needs saving right now.
What a pity!!! What’s in the office of a mere mayor? How could all these brains be taken for a ride by such a nonentity, really?
Let’s develop this thing! One thing which is absolutely clear is that it is UNELECTABLE!
Too Many Cooks Spoil the Broth!
“Mr Jeff Tembo (Corporate & Structured finance expert, UPND supporter. UNZA friend & former workmate at Barclays)”
Why has he mentioned this man’s political affiliation,are we to assume that the rest are PF or independents?Sampa something is seriously wrong with you.You can’t wait for the restaurant dust to settle before raising another storm?
Please can I be on this list ba Mayor?
I have a PhD!
Is he that dumb to have that many advisors?
He needs to listen to the people of Lusaka and seek advice from councillors and technocrats at the city council. Needs to be reminded he doesn’t need a cabinet.
Is this within the Local Govt Act? Will he pay them consultancy/sitting allowance? From where? Miles…awe sure….
So incompetent these PF chancers
The lusaka city council has existing ogarnisational structures to manage the city. The mayor has no mandate to create such a board as if he is trying to run his own government within a government. What we see is a case of someone having gotten a job he was not ready for and cannot perform its duties competently.
Does he even know the implications of these pronouncements which are obviously with no local government act support? Eish… Zambia….
Siles Mampa is positioning himself for President. He has essentially formed Cabinet
The dumb Sampa needs to know that is just a useless mayor, nothing special about that, I hope even the same dump people he has chosen can just “pass” because “failure” awaits them!!!!
The headline for the article should have been “Miles names parallel Cabinet in full view of President Lungu”.
Ba Sampa naimwe, chili shani guys? No engineers, architectures, land developers! So how do you expect Lusaka to transform without such expertise? Please revisit your thinking, and too many former chakuti chakuti!
He has a musician, maybe they will continue dancing….
Pamela why .
I may not understand the logic now, but good girl people with experience in different fields. This generation is scoreless. As young people really we aren’t read to take the reigns of this great country. We good speaking English yes but look at hand writing it tells a story. Generation of leakages from nursery to university.
He fought to be a mayor now he doesn’t know what to do as a mayor hence this long list of advisors. Btw you should have also included the owner of the restaurant where you failed to pay so he can advise you to pay on time next time.
Let Sampa list his provern archivments
……we await your list Mr mayor ….
When we say these morons in PF are dull u think we just talk out of jealous or anger now you can see for your self that they are just plain dull, 25 advisors for what? Uwu ebu puba, he even puts the sister there, Kilometers Sampa has lot it
This chap is bonkers…
Miles Sampa is actually a very educated chap, but it seems he has to behave cadre like to fit in with the likes of Bowman, Kampyongo and Davis Mwila the PF SG, who all have cadre brain mentality, because he is making mistake after mistake. 25 man advisory committe? really? So let us put it into perspective, when this 25 man advisory committee meets, how long does a meeting take if each one is to speak for 5 minutes and then add discussons. I dont think he thought this through properly.