Out of favour Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has announced that he has formed a team of eminent persons that will be part of his Advisory Board.

Without elaborating further, Mr Sampa listed personalities drawn from banking, politics, academia, arts and the corporate sector as people that will help him with managing the affairs of the City.

It is unclear whether all the 25 listed individuals have been consulted on the appointments and whether they will work on a voluntary basis.

It is also unclear how the Advisory Board will work in relation with the existing structures at the Council as the Office of the Town Clerk and the Directors at the city council.

Mr Sampa’s stay as Mayor has been ridden with scandals since he assumed the seat in late July.

He shocked the nation when he posed with a gun and claimed he was kidnapped only to retract the statement 24 Hours later.

The Mayor is still fighting a nasty divorce from his wife after she cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce papers.

Mr Sampa recently caused another storm at a posh Lusaka restaurant when he refused to pay the bill claiming that the service was below par.

He was later forced to go and pay 24 Hours later after a social media storm.

Below is Mr Sampa’s Advisory Board

Miles Sampa Advisory Board for 2018/19

1.Mr Andrew Sardanis ( Veteran Businessman in hospitality and manufacturing Industry. Chaminuka lodge & Kapoche cheese)

2. MCC Paul Moonga (former Lusaka ward 27 Councillor-1995 & my campaign manager-2018)

3. Mr Venny Kabamba ( Youths advocate & Strategist)

4. Dr Lubinda Habbazoka (Economic Association of Zambia- EAZ President and my education supervisor)

5. Ms Charity Banda (renown Team Building Consultant)

6. Ms Annie Sampa (elder sister & Lawyer)

7. Mr Ellington Haruperi (Successful Lusaka Enteprenuer)

8. Mr Jeff Tembo (Corporate & Structured finance expert, UPND supporter. UNZA friend & former workmate at Barclays)

9. Dr Michael Gondwe (former LCC employee-1976 and Bank of Zambia Governor-2011 to 2016)

10. Bishop John General (Miracle Impact church, Matero)

11. Mr Frank Mutubila (renown Media & PR consultant. Former diplomat)

12. Mr Daniel Chisanga ( Former Lusaka Mayor-2012 to 2014)

13. Ms Pamela Mubanga (Trader & advocate for vulnerable in Society)

14. Ms Inutu Suba (former Luanshya & Livingstone Town Clerk-1995 to 2001. Former Lands PS-2014)

15. Mr Roy Penney (Former advisor to KK-1985 to 1990, Chairman ZDA Board 2010 to 2014)

16. Dr Humphrey Simukomko (former UNZA room mate, Veterinary doctor and lecturer at UNZA)

17. Mr George Kasengele (renown administrator and former FAZ General Secretary- 2006 to 2016)

18. Ms Maria Zaloumis (Successful farmer & ZNFU Board member. Enteprenuer)

19. Mr Brian Bwembya- B Flow (Successful Lusaka mucisian)

20. Mr Justin Chinyanta (renown International financial consultant, CEO Loita Capital, SA and my former Boss-2003)

21. Mr Derrick Mpundu (renown Lusaka Businessman)

22. Mr Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe ( renown Miles Sampa social media perennial critic)

23. Mr Morgan Ngona (Transporter & Real estate consultant)

24. Ms Mulenga Kapwepwe ( renown organisational development and arts consultant)

25. Prof Ken Mwenda (Diaspora, renown international scholar & extraodinary Professor of Law, Pretoria University)