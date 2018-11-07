MMD faction leader Nevers Mumba says the dismissal of his rival Felix Mutati from government is a sign of a changing political landscape ahead of 2021.

Dr. Mumba, however, says Mr. Mutati’s singular fate in itself may not be the most significant.

In an interview with QTV News by telephone, Dr. Mumba says he foresees more developments unfolding going forward.

He says this therefore calls for his party to focus on the matters it is pursuing in Court.

He says his faction is not focused on Mr. Mutati, but on ending with a complete victory in Court.

Dr. Mumba says this is with the aim of retrieving the former ruling party from the wrangles it has been subjected to in the last 4 years.

He says his leadership wants to make sure that members of the MMD who have been robbed of participating in politics can have an opportunity to have their political party back.