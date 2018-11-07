MMD faction leader Nevers Mumba says the dismissal of his rival Felix Mutati from government is a sign of a changing political landscape ahead of 2021.
Dr. Mumba, however, says Mr. Mutati’s singular fate in itself may not be the most significant.
In an interview with QTV News by telephone, Dr. Mumba says he foresees more developments unfolding going forward.
He says this therefore calls for his party to focus on the matters it is pursuing in Court.
He says his faction is not focused on Mr. Mutati, but on ending with a complete victory in Court.
Dr. Mumba says this is with the aim of retrieving the former ruling party from the wrangles it has been subjected to in the last 4 years.
He says his leadership wants to make sure that members of the MMD who have been robbed of participating in politics can have an opportunity to have their political party back.
Mutati & Mumba need dialogue. Nevers has no vice president, so Mutati can just 2nd to Mumba, since he is valueless now.
Mumba, Mutati is coming for his position in the MMD. Why can’t you just reason with him, he can give you a cholaboy position. Mutati movin’ outa PF is a FBD for MMD!
But why can’t they in MMD just have an intra party election to choose their part president? Very simple and straight forward.
Fighting for a complete empty shell called MMD. Complete lack of seriousness from both parties. This party must been disbanded and put in the political trash bin. Same with UNIP
Even Unip is better.
Just change the order of the letters from MMD to DMM
indeed this is a wake up call to all the MMD MPs who are still in government. Your time is soon coming to an end whereby you Wii now have to choose whether to remain MMD or switch to PF.