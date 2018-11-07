Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany Anthony Mukwita says President Edgar Lungu wants to diversify financial engagement by cooperating with different development banking institutions around the world.
Mr. Mukwita made the remarks in the Slovenia capital of Ljubljana at the beginning of a meeting between the Development Bank of Zambia and the Slovenian Export Investment Bank, known locally as SID Banka.
“Zambia may be big in terms of the size of the country and the size of her population but compared to Slovenia we are small because your GDP is around 60 billion which beats us by far”, Ambassador Mukwita said.
The Zambian envoy is in Slovenia leading a six-man delegation that includes the Chief Executive Officer, of the Development Bank of Zambia Jacob Lushinga and two other senior officials Malama Mukonde and Alinaswe.
In his remarks, Mr. Lushinga told the SID Banka 5-member delegation led by the bank president Mr. Sibil Svilan that the Zambian economy provided a variety of opportunities for investment.
“There are opportunities in tourism, agriculture, energy and mining, for example”, Mr. Lushinga said.
The DBZ chief said his team is exploring areas of cooperation with SID Banka as part of larger efforts to expand development cooperation beyond the current institutions the Zambian bank is dealing with.
“For instance, we have similar cooperative arrangements with China and we hope to do the same with SID Banka so that we may expand our resource mobilization efforts”, Mr. Lushinga said.
He said the Bank also wants to forge a technical exchange program that should see Slovenia SID Banka officials visit the Zambian bank and assist in setting up their business models that could enhance the quality of services rendered.
And SID Banka President Sibil Svilan told the Zambian delegation that there were possible areas of cooperation in the tourism and energy sectors as the two were growing in Slovenia.
“Beyond that there are Slovenian business houses that are expanding into Africa affording you an opportunity for cooperation”, the SID Banka president said.
This is according to a statement issued to the media by Kellys Kaunda the First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian Embassy in Berlin.
