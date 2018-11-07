The Times of Zambia is technically insolvent and has liabilities worth over K 748 million. This is against K 86.4 million worth of assets. Information Minister Dora Siliya disclosed this in Parliament on Tuesday.
Ms Siliya said that Times of Zambia has identified new areas of opportunity to help the company in turning the situation.
Ms Siliya said that one of the strategies identified is to attract new business ways through publishing articles in Chinese is meant to broaden its financial base.
Ms Siliya said also said that the Board hoped that the action will expose the paper to potentially new income from a community that would not necessary be attracted to it, because of language barrier. Ms Siliya said that the targeted commercial communities include Turkish, French and Chinese.
Ms Siliya said this in a ministerial statement in response to a Point of Order recently raised by Monze Central Member of Parliament Jack Mwimbu.
Ms Siliya said that the alleged discrimination against the people of Zambia by the Times of Zambia newspaper’s publication of an article in Chinese when there has been no such publication in any local languages does not arise.
Mr Mwimbu alleged that the Times of Zambia Newspaper was publishing some articles in Chinese and therefore discriminating against Zambian languages.
Surely times are changing, we are now justifying a Zambia buying a paper with content in part he/she cannot read or understand. Times of Zambia should start a Chinese publication independent of the one bought by Zambians for its English content.
Selling ZAFFICO to Chinese is to broaden the PF financial base…
How much is owed to ZRA out of the liabilities? I am trying to be positive but Musho should have moved in to lead the liquidation of Times of Zambia. Or is he still waiting for instructions from the so-called eagle one.
Dorika speaks from “where the sun don’t shine” !!!
Dorika needs to be flooded.
Any volunteers? Anyone?
Well-spoken, let’s move own. It is a whining loser.
Narrow minded Zambians. Mandarin is considered an international language. Learn it instead of complaining!
Statistically how many Chinese, French and Turkish people do we have in Zambia? When i want to go to France i will be forced to learn some French at alliance le francia, most Chinese are in businesses that target the Zambian clientele ,how do they intended to woe Zambians using Chinese.
zambwesu finshi twalufyanya kanshi!!!!!!!! why
THIS DORA ALWAYS DEFENDING WRONG THINGS LIKE THE WAY SHE USED TO BEHAVE IN RB’S GOVT.
BY THE TIME LUNGU WILL REALIZE THE MADNESS OF THIS MMD MPS,THERE WILL BE NOTHING THAN WILL FOR PF TO TALK ABOUT.
shamefulll
She is basically saying it is okey to break Zambian laws because Times of Zambia needs money. What the heck free all thieves because that is exactly what they were doing before they were jailed. Equal standards for all -ALL animals are EQUAL
Was this not the same person that was at the forefront of selling Zamtel? Now the country owes Lapgreen and Zamtel is magically making huge profits!
Basically break the law to make a profit.. These are today’s leaders..
One would think OF creating a think tank to brain storm money making avenues as opposed to quick fixes..
The official language of communication in zambia is english. All foreigners coming to work in zambia must be able to communicate in english. People who studied in Russia, china etc had to learn the official language of communication for those countries. That is the way forward.
Brooding the financial based is very okey but the content is controlled by law. There is therefore, need to rebook at the law first. This is impunity on the part of the state. Engage national assembly ninshi bonse problem yasila. Why do want to create problem napashili. The printing in local languages is allowed by law and it’s only seven languages. Sometimes be critical in doing things to avoid problems. It indicates a sign of ineptness. A aaweee!
Please stop giving these good for nothing teeth to bite. The best way to ana lysis issue is debit in reverse. Assume you were in opposition, what weaknesses would go for and work on themy time make opponents lame.
Ubupuba ubu.Why should u allow chinese language here.Ba Lungu bena tefitu.He has killed this country with these Ministers who can’t think
Iwe chi Dora the explore wa ma d!cks, chief hu!e, tell that !doit to stop selling our country, iwe Jonathan kamwemdo…. are u always that drunk to fell to make informed decisions
You mismanaged & looted the economy so you end up justifying the sellout to foreign invaders? The blame still goes to PF leadership.
There is nothing wrong with what she initiated.Here in Germany pupils learn Chinese in high school. Above that, I have Chinese channels on my TV. Does that mean the Chinese want to colonize Germany ? So what’s the whole drama about ? Move with time, no wonder you always left behind and wallop in dirty and dust.