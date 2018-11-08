Chieftainess Shimukunami of Lufwanyama district has withdrawn and dissolved a marriage involving a 14-year-old girl grade five pupil at a named school in her chiefdom on the Copperbelt Province.

The Chieftainess has further punished the parents from both sides to do communal works for one week at the Palace’s farm.ZANIS reports that the traditional ruler has since directed the said parents to take back the girl to school.

She said she will also engage other stakeholders to ensure that the girl finishes school without any disturbances.The Chieftainess warned the man who married the girl in question not to be seen anywhere near her or risk facing the full wrath of the law.

Chieftainess Shimukunami said the 22-year-old man in question will do communal work for more days than his parents as a way of teaching him a lesson.

She said the involved parties were summoned to the palace after some community members who seemed concerned about the matter reported to her.

Meanwhile, the parents from both sides disclosed that the girl was married off for K2, 500.00 and that a down payment of K1, 500. 00 was settled.

The said parents who seemed remorseful apologised to the chief and promised not to repeat their action.