Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says he too is ready to resign from his position if UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema proves his allegations that Government has sold ZAFFICO and ZNBC.
Mr Lusambo is the third minister to vow to resign their position if Mr Hichilema proves his allegations.
Other are Information Minister Dora Siliya and Eastern Province Minister, Makebi Zulu.
Mr Lusambo has urged opposition leaders to be truthful to the people they lead.
Speaking at when he addressed journalists in Lusaka today, Mr Lusambo said politics are about giving hope to the people not lies that may cause anarchy in the Country.
Mr Lusambo said the PF government wants to see development and that it will not allow opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to distract it from its development agenda.
ZNBC
It seems our ministers do not know what Listing a company means. Listing a company is the process of selling ownership of a part of your company to strangers. Whoever buys the largest shares in ZAFFICO will have a larger say over the running of ZAFFICO.If CHINA buys 80% shares then CHINA will decide what happens. OUR trees are part of our natural resources ,just like our copper-look who is getting rich from our copper now– the people with the largest shares.Go figure!
Its not that. He who wants to list shares decides how many shares to be sold off
Are our ministers that dull?
Are foreigners allowed to own shares in ZAFFICO? If so, then yes, a Chinese is able to buy as many shares as they want. It is very possible (and most likely) that the Chinese will end up being the majority shareholders.
And it appears this PF government will use this same method to sell of other national assets.
Lungu l1tole sana, [email protected]
Stup1d idi0t!
This shouldn’t concern a Lusaka Minister
Thanks
BB2014,2016
You are also telling lies here its not always the a company sells 100% share on a stock exchange, how do you retain control. In fact its very rare that companies offer more than 50% on a stock exchange. The controlling share is always held by the original owners. In this case GRZ. So China cannot buy 80% and still disguise it as a Zambian ownership. GRZ will never let this happen without public and express approval from Parliament. Please do not lie ZAFFICO and ZNBC are still 100% GRZ owned. No act of parliament exists otherwise. Further a privatization mandate from Parliament must be in place before this is even offered.
I think parliament should approve Listing of parastatals but looking at the calibre of our MPS and the archaic laws they are bound by -t o always support their party instead of constituents this may be moot. The level of education of Parliamentarians and the awareness of the public ,of transactions happening on their behalf is dismal. That is why our grandkids will wake up one day and find out they were sold as slaves by this generation of Zambians.
Who is TopStar to ZNBC?
RB said same on LapGreen sale of ZAMTEL, he challenged to prove that Quadaffi bought it.
Regardless for shares, its still selling!
Really laughable Govt only owns 40% in State Broadcaster and have no control in the finance management of the business its Chinks signing cheques and ZAFFICO its only a matter of shares being bought by a Chink backed entity …who in their right mind would offers shares of a forestry on the stock-market.
You are missing the point.Mr Hichilema did not say Zaffico will be sold to the Chinese,
He said that Zaffico HAS BEEN SOLD TO THE CHINESE meaning the deal was concluded and them Chinese have taken charge.
Mulebelengesha utuntu!!!
Mr majaraji. Shares are not sold to countries.
If a chinese who is Zambian apply let him buy.
Jing Ping is opposition leader in Garbon.
Dont hate people based on tribe or race.
If thse chinese are Zambian s let them buy shares.
Companies like bata . Zambia sugar. Larfage have floated shares. Would you stop them on account of Chinese presences in Zambia
And zafficco is not even lucrative company
Am a non partisan political consultant
Ufubi mwatubepa ubwingi, why haven’t you resigned already? And I’m it could true you have sold SAFIKO. The truth will come out
@Maharaji
So is there anything wrong to list a company or ZAFFICO for that matter listing it on Stock Exchange? In any case, when a company is listed, do you know who will buy shares? This HH is just a crook that is fanning anarchy in the country. He knows, he has lost his grip even in UPND so the last thing left is to bring chaos, but he will not succeed.
Arrest this bantustan
Ignorance is bliss. If 60% of ZNBC Shares are bought by the Chinese Shareholders then the Parastatal has been sold by Govt to the Chinese. If ZAFFICO shares are floated on LUSE and 51% of the shares are bought by Chinese Buyers then the Parastatal which was previously owned by GOZ 100% has been sold to the Chinese. Thats how it works.
That is not true sir. Stop misleading people. The Zambian government can limit the number of shares to be sold to the public and other interested parties. The bigger goal is to raise operating capital. One advantage is that ZAFFICO Management becomes more accountable to shareholders who purchase the right to question operations/decisions of management. Listing a company on the Stock Market is not selling it baba…
I think HAZALUZA HAGAIN. No matter what happens. He is a tribal and regional leader and an UNDER FIVE. He is UNELECTABLE. Don’t worry about him.
You give this (HH) clown too much credit.
Focus on more important things than this sore loser Kainde.
Your government is selling off national assets, and all you can do is insult a private citizen?
Shame of you.
He’s not a private citizen but a public nuisance who should be caged like the ape that he is
Waba itole
hh has been checked by a queen protected by a bishop and a rook….yayayayayaaaa….
HH will die soon. So will Lungu.
ZAFFICO will remain.
And the Chinese will be majority share holders for the next 100 years, or at least until all valuable trees, Rhonos and Elephants are depleted.
Suck on that for a while.
Ubututu tefintu.
Until his daughter and sons are shot down for trespassing and not reading warning signs in Mandarin by Chink guards guarding these forests will it sink in!!
Gay Jay get off the blog you little pathetic F00L
You should be gunned down for trespassing in white man’s land where you don’t belong mothr fcuker ape
Do us favour, you resign if you don’t expose and arrest those responsible for the demolitions in Foxdale. That will make a lot of sense, not Kadansa’s hallucinations
Uuko! Now you have a getaway to state by proofing yourself that you are not a dreamer. Ba Sata told Rev Shikapwasha that every time Levy’s cabinet discussed any thing, he new before the ink dried. He put Levy and his team to task with true information. Not ukusabaila. By the way that lethere you wrote to Trump taasuka? Ati inama ya baice tainona. Proceed PF, but nemwe taleni kwateniko u mwenso. Chalo cabene ici mwisamwa sana!!!! Anyway you are good to go………..!!
MMD Ministers…scared to be fired like Mutati…….. BOOT THEM ASS
Ba mwana mayo ensheniko ifintu bwino panono. We don’t want you to cry like Alabi did. The man was luck because it was his mbuya who took over. Of course not now may be 2065.
Ichi chena chipuba, [email protected] yawamako
Please this fake sale outcry is embarrassing, please educate yourselves. The main reason companies list is to raise money & spread the risk of ownership among a large group of shareholders.”
Advantages
* Raise additional funds through issuance of more stock
* offer securities in the acquisition of other companies
* Stock options programs can be offered to potential employees, making the company attractive to top talent
* Additional leverage when obtaining loans from Banks
* Market exposure – Attracts attention of mutual & hedge funds, institutional traders
* Indirect advertising – filing & registration complimentary advertising. Company is associated with the exchange stock is traded on
* Brand equity – Afford company increased credibility with the public.
Ba Ndeloleshyafye naimwe tiyeni uko nefisungu fyenu.. alaa.In an economy were all systems are up and running well and there is accountability and transparency yes its okay for the government to make such decisions of listing firms on the stock market because the citizens know and trust that the process will be followed through diligently and the objectives will be achieved.
The ZAFFICO issue is very sensitive issue and highly suspicious knowing the caliber of leaders we have in power.There is something fishy going on here and all those things you are talking about wont even apply.People are not as dull as you think. Please open your eyes to reality.
What additional stock are you talking about bwana Ndoleshafye. The company is just looking for additional capital injection which will potential come from Bank of China through a pre-arranged share-buy-in of the Chinese……Lol
Please don’t just make comments that have no basis of common sense. Listing does not mean selling out to China. People’s ignorance and low education is being exploited by politicians to provoke an emotional response. Be objective and demand facts.
If the majority shares are bought by foreigners be they Chinese or any other, who then are the owners of the company? I admit ignorance and lack of education, please educate me, I will appreciate.
Listing a company on the stock exchange and selling a company are just one and the same thing only that the processes are different. Its like drinking a bottle of water by putting it directly to your mouth or you can drink the same water by pouring it in small quantities in a small cup.
Why did you not offer to resign on the 1million dollar fire tenders? Who do you think believes this nonsense? You clowns have no morals to resign. Just eat the proceeds of corruption, hope you don’t choke. You are just lucky you have a country who care so much for self they dont see the big picture. Greed has soiled them so much, they are blind to everything wrong in our country.
I will also resign fro the UPND if he does not prove his claims that those companies he mentioned where really sold, because then i will know that we have a liar for a leader! GIVE US IWEEE!!!
And Jack Mwiimbu shamelessly claimed in parliament that listing on the stock exchange is selling to Chinese if the buy all the floated shares; as if govt would allow floating shares to relinquish control! I’m so glad that UPND with such leaders stands no chance trust me!
If sales of parastatal institutions are subject to approval by parliament by law, why shouldn’t party leaders like HH with so many representatives in the house legally institute legal proceedings against the ruling party for not doing things the legal way, if indeed these companies are truly sold? What representation are we getting from these men and women then? Why should it be a rumour and left to the public to figure out the real truth?
The Question is why don’t we get reported parliament debates other than off the cuff reporting by media? Post used to do a commendable job.. like it or Not! The rest, go figure.. if they are not printing in Chinese, then they are reporting irrelevants and you wonder why they are loss making!
@ Spy mashra
I like your reasoning, if only most us could use our brains to debate instead of emotions, we can be discusing real issues and NOT petty, unfounded allegations. I like your objectivity, and thats what we call maturity and leadership, keep it. Let the true build us and NOT lies, ba HH twapapata.
When did Lusambo develop compassion or love for Zambian people other than his own interest? Was this not the man demanding that zambia creates a China town? Does Lusaka province extend to copperbelt?
How about you start by pushing police to realise information on the death of our dear student that happened in LUSAKA.
Then show us the plan you have to create Jobs for local youths before singing for a China town! You don’t need HH to provide anything for anyone to resign!!
just resign things are bad….pass thru kabanana
atase ba lusambo if you resign how are you going to pay nkongole ya nyumba k70,000 kikiki
PF, you have made HH such a big fish….why do you always make stories about him instead of pay attention to the people.
Ba Ndoleshafye tamwishibe efyo mulelanda. You have no background information on this issue. Do you know the share portfolio that is envisaged to be listed? Wait and see…infact what has transpired so far has in a way forestalled what was planned to take place at Zaffico.
Assuming they are selling shares. Shareholders by their very definition are the owners of a company. When you buy a SHARE you SHARE in the ownership and benefits of that company by that very percentage share you own. Is that so difficult to understand. What we need to know is were shares of ZAFFICO sold and if so, how many and to whom? Awe mwe. Ne fyabupuba kulatalikashanya. Elo iwe ka HH nobe ule tekanya fimo ifi fintu – ukepaisha abena Kopala!!! Mbwa we
@pluralist.
Public companies, sell a portion of their shares to the public not All, usually less than 50% to be traded on a stock exchange. Government restricts a percentage to be sold to only Zambian individuals, about 20% and Pension Funds like NAPSA to empower people and local institutions. The rest is what is sold on the exchange to a large group of investors, first best price come first serve. Zambians Free to sell their shares after at a profit to anyone if they want.
This happened with Zambia Sugar and ZCCM IH.
it depends on the way the IPO is balloted, it is not always 50% like you put it.
YOUR IGNORANCE IS NOW SHOWING. YOU ARE NOW SAYING ‘IF’ 80% share is sold… is that the proof you have to offer that ZAFFICO is being sold? Then you are stupid and dull chaps. I have nothing else to add
@Kalok, Securiites and Exchange commission will not allow a company to be listed 100% because then someone not known can buy the company at once. That’s why any individual or group company buying more than 20% has to by Law be identified and made known to the authorities and other share holders by public notification in the major media outlets. Your comment is misleading and alarming.
Do not be political and alarmist yourself. Where have I discussed numbers or law? I have defined a basic share. Ifya ma law ifyo fyenu tata. Do not conflate my definition with the matter at hand, nakana sana we munensu wee. For argument, even that less than 20% or whatever can just be published so people who can read read. Why is everything even a silly thing treated like a secret? Awe mwe.
@Jonny please be advised.
LISTING ON THE LUSAKA STOCK EXCHANGE (LuSE)
Herewith below are some of the basic requirements on how to list on the LuSE.
However, please note that the procedure will depend on the type of listing i.e. whether it is a private placement or a public offering and also the method of offer.
1. Steps
(i) Applicant must disclose method of listing
(ii) Applicant must meet the following criteria:
– minimum subscribed capital of K250,000.00
– minimum of 10 million shares in issue
– 3 years profit listing
– 25% of issued share in public hands
– at least 300 shareholders
(iii) Applicant must be a public company if the listing refers to shares. (This will
require conversion from a private company to a Plc in accordance with the
Zambian Companies Act)
(iv)…
When they are seated before they are called to speak, you will not know what they will be talking about when they stand to speak. When they have stood to talk, you will not know what they are talking about. When they have sat down after talking, you will not know what they have just been talking about.
So what you are suggesting that 100 of a public company like ZAFFICO can be listed is against the law. Just like ZCCM IH Govt would hold Golden share, majority shareholding on behalf of the people of Zambia. What is being suggested that the whole company can be sold is a falsehood, meant to hoodwink those that don’t know better
The attention being paid to HH if it were really directed to constructive issues, PF would have positively changed the mindset of many Zambians and lives of the sufferers. I wonder if HH has so much power and capacity to influence people to demonstrate, otherwise there have been so many utterances from the opposition leader and all PF does is say he is jealous and envious. Why are they paying so much attention to HH, let the President (Edgar Lungu) hold a press briefing and explain whats going on even if they are lies. Who really cares if Dora, Lusambo and the other one reisgn, ninshi nabekuta mwa!
The tragedy is how Zambians allow politicians and fake pastors to manipulate, exploits and abuse people. In KKs era we received free education up to university level. But the quality of comments and even the wider public outcry suggests that education levels after the 90’s have deteriorated. Best way to educate yourself is to just look online and study the issue before reacting. I admire Pluralist’s approach of asking for further information. I think this is very commendable.
Come on Lusambo spare us your hallucinations, you are too much of a bootlicker to resign on moral grounds
PF SOLD ZAFFICO THE SAME WAY THEY ARE SAYING HH SOLD THE MINES. IF HE IS TO PROVE IT, LET THE PF PROVE FIRST HE SOLD THE MINES. HH IS HAVING THE SAME PROOF THAT PF AND IT’S CADRES ARE HAVING THAT HE SOLD THE MINES.
No Company can be listed without a majority prospective shareholder otherwise the listing is said to be undersubscribed and can risk downward pressure on the stock price of the target company. Zaffico will be listed, but I can most certainly guarantee you that a Chinese company will purchase a majority of these shares, with NAPSA holding 15% and ZCCM-HH 10%. See how this ends.
There no much attention on HH, he misinformed the nation. He has been given a chance the prove his information, if he fails the nation who grade him accordingly as a qualified lair.
Where is Zambia Police kashi?
Bow man does not know what he is talking about.
Listing is selling chapwa