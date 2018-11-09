The National Economic Advisory Council, one of the entities of the Ministry of National Development Planning, will this month-end host the first-ever Bi-Annual Business Conference focusing on industrialisation and job creation as espoused in the Seventh National Development Plan.

Ministry of National Development Planning Permanent Secretary, Development Cooperation, Monitoring and Evaluation Mushuma Mulenga told a media briefing in Lusaka today.

The Permanent Secretary said the Business Conference will provide a forum for dialogue between decision makers both in Government and the private sector in the implementation of the 7NDP and other national frameworks.

Mr. Mulenga, who was franked by NEAC Executive Director Webby Wake said the NEAC realises that one of the best ways to accelerate industrialisation and job creation is through constant dialogue between the private sector and Government.

“The private sector is widely acknowledged to be an effective agent of change and a key partner in the implementation of any country’s developmental agenda,” Mr. Mulenga said. “NEAC also realises that business growth is an essential ingredient in the alleviation of poverty and as a means of providing many economic opportunities to society.”

He said the development of partnerships between the Government and the private sector need to be supported and encouraged to speed up development.

Mr. Mulenga noted that failure for the Government and the private sector would result in missed opportunities to effectively tackle social and economic problems, and drive development more effectively.

He said the conference will be held at Taj Pamodzi Hotel from 08:30 hours to 16:30 hours on 29 November under the theme of this inaugural high-level conference is “Accelerating the Implementation of Industrial Diversification and Job Creation’,” Mr. Mulenga said “This conference will bring together senior policy makers in Government and business executives to round table panel discussions on commitments by both Government and the private sector towards economic diversification and creating jobs.

NEAC Executive Director Webby Wake said the bi-annual conference would be a good platform through which the Government would interact with the private sector.

“The growth of the private sector is what will create jobs and grow our economy and generate resources that the Government requires to invest in various sectors such as health, education etc,” said Mr. Wake.

At least 300 delegates are expected to participate.