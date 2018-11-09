The Zambia National Students Union says it is greatly concerned with the manner in which politicians have continued to scandalise Judges of the Constitutional Court and the Judiciary as a whole.
ZANASU President Misheck Kakonde says the Union find published remarks by All Peoples Congress Party President Nason Msoni to the effect that the Constitutional Court is being used by criminals to launder illegality, fraudulent elections and serve the interests of President Edgar Lungu as not only amounting to scandalising the court but calculated to lower the integrity of the Court and bring the Judiciary as a whole into public odium and disrepute.
“Further, we take note of the published remarks made in reference to the judgment delivered by Justice Anne Sitali attributed to UPP President, James Lukuku in which he stated, “foolish judgment from corrupt judiciary” and reportedly made remarks that, “…whatever has happened today is that our high court (Constitutional Court) comprises riffraff who can’t pass any ZIALE examinations” and wondered how the judges found themselves in the highest court of our judiciary”, Mr. Kakonde said.
He said ZANASU finds these remarks to be not only distasteful but blatantly disrespectful and insulting to the entire Judiciary.
Mr. Kakonde however said he believes that the Constitutional Court has found itself in this scenario because, after the throwing out of the 2016 presidential petition, the Court did not respond with a firm hand by summoning those who made disrespectful and insulting remarks which lowered the dignity and questioned the integrity of the Court.
He said ZANASU is convinced that had the court acted immediately in bringing the culprits to book, the incidents being witnessed in recent months, of citizens blatantly insulting judges and questioning their fitness for office, would not have occurred.
Mr. Kakonde said although every citizen has a right to take issues with any aspect of the work of the courts, everyone is under a duty to do so with respect while upholding the power and authority of the courts to do their work independently and to the best of their ability.
“We in the Students Movement, refuse to accept this intolerable behaviour by any citizen and, especially, our politicians to question judgments of the court which they disagree with, by going on anthill and publicly disrespecting our honourable judges and members of the bench”, Mr. Kakonde added.
And when the Malawian citizen Chinoda Ngwira threatened the judges and ordered them to resign? Was the Students Union sleeping because we didn’t see your reaction?
It’s true that we need to give more respect the the concourt. It’s like every him and Jack can just wake up and say any amount of nonsense without any evidence.
Let’s given them some space to do their job. Otherwise they will never be able to make any balanced and objective rulings.
My advice is for everyone. Opposition as well as PF who are fond of intimidating judges
Chanda Ngwira was protected by ConCourt itself against good intentions from Nchito. Hakainde was untouchable. Lungu told off Judges in Solwezi. Let’s disbanded this ConCourt. It has lost respect in peoples eyes. How do u protect these people because they have money and power?
Well balanced observation Kakonde. Both PF and opposition are reasons why Judges ain’t respected in this country. Just last week, Nchito wanted to protect integrity of judiciary by citing PF sympathiser, guess who defended him. The Judges themselves! So Judges have also brought scorn on themselves by this inertial to act. UPND insulted Judges, Msoni joins and now ba Lukuku.
This is what happens when court fails to act on HH coz he has money and is sacred cow. Everybody joins in insulting judges. PF joined and now these opposition. How do u call them to account when u failed to make HH account?
There is need for judicial reforms.
The concourt is not only their to protect or legitimise Edgar lungus’s clandestine interest ,but to also discredit the legal fraternity.
This student union is commenting on an issues it least understands just to show that it exists.
The Concort needs to be reinstituted using transparent process where a commision comes up with men and women of houner that possess a balance of experience, morals and educational experience and should then subjected to live interviews in parliament, not these friends to edgar lungu.
Well said ZANASU and fair comment. Problem is this court is now a disgrace. Moment it failed to act on HH, its free for all now to insult judges. Was shocked to read on ZWD how this Lukuku demeaned judges. Even questioning them whether they can pass ZIALE. But no must dare call Lukuku to account. You failed HH and why Lukuku?
Students Union concerned with manner politicians continue to scandalize ill-qualified Judges …its no wonder a lot of students are unemployed and positions filled with cadres!!
NO ONE RESPECTS CONCOURT. HICHILEMA SET A GOOD PRECEDENT. NOW LUNGU DOESNT, MINISTERS FAILED TO PAY BACK, CHANDA PROTECTED BY THE CONCOURT. WHO DO U BLAME APART FROM COURT AND MAMBILIMA?
LUNGU THREATENED WITH KENYA SCENARIO AND CHAOS… THE COURT WAS SCARED………. IMWE BA YOPA NA BEVE NI BANTU……….. THEY HAVE A LIFE TO LIVE AND JESUS TO FEAR…… WHEN A LEADER IS EVIL , SANE PEOPLE KEEP QUIET BUT SPENT TIME IN PRAYER FOR A REFORMATION AND CHANGE….. EVIL HAS NO BOUNDARY AND CAN KILL, DESTROY, AND STEAL ………..MWANWASA NEVER TOLERATED THIS NONSENSE WE SEE TODAY ……… HE WAS A LEADER …. A CADRE ASKING SUPREME COURT JUDGES TO RESIGN BECAUSE HE IS PF…. REMEMBER DAVIES CHAMA ( FORMER PF SG)THREATENING JUDGE CHITABO OVER MUTEMBO TRIBUNAL CASE…………. LUNGU IS NOT A GOOD MAN BECAUSE HE ALLOWS CHARLATAN TO ACT UNLAWFUL MANNER AND THEY GET AWAY WITH IT……… LOOK AT THE MAN THAT INSULTED LUNGU, HE WAS ARRESTED……. PF CADRE INSULTS…
Use see, Kakonde brings out a very cardinal issue someone starts comparing with what happened. Be serious for once. Well Kakonde very good observations. Indeed, the CC maybe failed to act in a very strict way considering the tension in the country at the time. But yes it’s time they showed that ku court tekwakuchesela fiponshi. Somehow they contributed to the nonsense coming from overall now. It’s not late. Let the courts summon Msoni to substantiate his claims. Bishop Mambo cried like a baby not long ago. Otherwise good point the small president. Infact, to show that we have students who are serious use this case as a practical task petition the courts to bring Msoni to courts and go in as complainants.
ConCourt lost moral grounds to cite anyone when it failed to deal with Contempt HH and Chanoda made against it. Thats what happens when u put money, power and fame ahead of justice. ministers are failing to pay back. Nkandu Luo will be let loose despite truth violence happened in Munali. court is delaying on whether Lungu is eligible to stand. how can it stand up against those accusing it. I agree with Msoni. court is serving interests of ECL and HH
concourt judges were wrongly appointed . They simply dont qualify as per constitutional requirement. This is were the problem started. The solution is to remove the whole bench and make fresh appointments. Respect is earned and the judges brought this public ridicule upon themselves. Their judgement is always suspect and un necessarily delayed . They are still still not decided on whether ECL is eligible to stand in 2021.
HAKAINDE HAS BROUGHT PROBLEMS ON COURT. EVERY JIM AND JACK CAN NOW INSULT JUDGES AND ENTIRE JUDICIARY. DOES THIS ALSO EXPLAIN WHY SATA DIDNT MAMBILIMA AS CJ COZ HE KNEW JUDICIARY WILL BECOME OBJECT OF SCORN UNDER HER? NEVER IN HISTORY HAS IR HAPPENED THAT JUDICIARY IS SCANDALISED LIKE UNDER MAMBILIMA. WEAK CJ, WEAK CONCOURT, POWERFUL POLITICIANS LIKE HH
These students I can see that now they are slowly trying to get to ECL’s side. Thats Zambian politics donche beba!!!!
MISHECK SPEAKING SENSE. BEEN LOOKING FOR THIS TIME WHEN STUDENTS WILL BECOME SO VIBRANT AND SHAPE NATIONAL OPINIONS IN ZAMBIA. NOT EVERY TIME TALKING BC AND FEES. ON JUDICIARY, THINK ITS TOO MUCH ATTACKS NOW. SOMEONE NEED TO ACT AND SAVE THE JUDGES.
Kakonde, whose interests do you serve, mute over political abuses of students, what a waste of time
This guy Misheck is one of strongest in ZANUSU history. Man has been suspended by Luo for standing with students. He doesnt mind. Just like the guy. He doesnt care whether its HH or Luo or Lungu. He has my support.
Serve?
Only way Judiciary will become respected is when they begin to act without fear or favour. For now ConCourt fear Lungu coz he has power, hence on path to saving Ministers like Mwanakatwe and soon Luo. Fear HH because he has money and they think he will become next President. So they couldn’t act on him. Now u have these nincompoops coming up to insult judiciary and judges coz they know none can be called to account. LAZ is sleeping too
LAZ has confirmed that none of the judges at the concourt is qualified to hold office and their compromised judgements will distort jurisprudence. The concourt should just be disbanded, there no men and women of integrity there.