The Zambia National Students Union says it is greatly concerned with the manner in which politicians have continued to scandalise Judges of the Constitutional Court and the Judiciary as a whole.

ZANASU President Misheck Kakonde says the Union find published remarks by All Peoples Congress Party President Nason Msoni to the effect that the Constitutional Court is being used by criminals to launder illegality, fraudulent elections and serve the interests of President Edgar Lungu as not only amounting to scandalising the court but calculated to lower the integrity of the Court and bring the Judiciary as a whole into public odium and disrepute.

“Further, we take note of the published remarks made in reference to the judgment delivered by Justice Anne Sitali attributed to UPP President, James Lukuku in which he stated, “foolish judgment from corrupt judiciary” and reportedly made remarks that, “…whatever has happened today is that our high court (Constitutional Court) comprises riffraff who can’t pass any ZIALE examinations” and wondered how the judges found themselves in the highest court of our judiciary”, Mr. Kakonde said.

He said ZANASU finds these remarks to be not only distasteful but blatantly disrespectful and insulting to the entire Judiciary.

Mr. Kakonde however said he believes that the Constitutional Court has found itself in this scenario because, after the throwing out of the 2016 presidential petition, the Court did not respond with a firm hand by summoning those who made disrespectful and insulting remarks which lowered the dignity and questioned the integrity of the Court.

He said ZANASU is convinced that had the court acted immediately in bringing the culprits to book, the incidents being witnessed in recent months, of citizens blatantly insulting judges and questioning their fitness for office, would not have occurred.

Mr. Kakonde said although every citizen has a right to take issues with any aspect of the work of the courts, everyone is under a duty to do so with respect while upholding the power and authority of the courts to do their work independently and to the best of their ability.

“We in the Students Movement, refuse to accept this intolerable behaviour by any citizen and, especially, our politicians to question judgments of the court which they disagree with, by going on anthill and publicly disrespecting our honourable judges and members of the bench”, Mr. Kakonde added.