Police in Lusaka have arrested two people in connection with the assault of a male adult identified as Nicholas Kaonga aged 22 who was seen being beaten by Security Guards in a video that went viral.

The victim who reported the matter to Garden Police is employed as a CCTV operator by Cyber Guard Security Company and was, at the time of the ordeal, deployed at Radisson Blu Hotel.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said those arrested and released on Police Bond are Davies Sebente and Albert Silwamba both Security Guards at Cyber Guard Security Company and were charged with Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm.

She said brief facts are that on 19th October, 2018, the victim reported for work in a drunken state and is alleged to have misbehaved whilst on duty.

Mrs. Katongo said the victim was later picked up by his fellow employees who are Security Guards at the same Company and taken to the Company Office in Northmead where he was allegedly beaten by the Security Guards.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Katongo has dispeled reports circulating on Social Media that Cyber Guard Security Company belongs to Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo.

She said the outcome of Police investigation based on records at PACRA indicates that the company in question does not belong to Mr. Kampyongo.

In another development, Mrs. Katongo said Police have apprehended three people in connection with a forged Interpol document published on Zambia Daily Mail website and also circulating on social media in which it is purported that Paul Lokonde Lukunde, a Congolese national based in Denmark has been arrested by Interpol in Lusaka and charged for Economic and Financial Crimes, Illicit Drugs and Small Arms and Light Weapons.

She said stamped documents supposedly signed by then Inspector General of Zambia Police Service, Stella Libongani and dated 10th October, 2018, further states that with the cooperation of the US Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Inspector General instructed that the suspect be transferred to the United States of America for investigations.

Mrs. Katongo said the suspects, whose names they have withheld for the time being, have been Warned and Cautioned for the Offence of Libel and also Forgery and Uttering False Documents while Investigations in the matter have continued.