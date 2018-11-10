A five year old girl in Kalabo district of Western province has been mauled by a crocodile.

Chief Mwenemendu has confirmed the bizarre incident saying the girl’s remains have been recovered but with one leg, the abdomen and other body parts missing.

The traditional leader in an interview yesterday named the deceased as Kalimba Chipipa of Limbundi village in Mwenemundu chiefdom.

The infant met her fate in Lueti river on Thursday when the reptile snatched her during a swimming spree with siblings as their grandmother was washing clothes.

The girl’s remains have since been buried.

Meanwhile, Chief Mwenemendu has appealed to the Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) to consider cropping the increasing number of crocodiles in the area.

The traditional leader explained that cropping the reptiles would safeguard human lives.

He disclosed that his chiefdom has this year alone recorded two deaths, three injuries, six fouled attacks and loss of domestic animals.

Chief Mwenemendu said his subjects were living in fear of crocodiles.