Minister of Tourism and Arts Charles Banda says Tourism is the world’s fastest growing industry saying the use of Information Communication Technology ( ict ) has helped actualize this.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony of 106 students at Zambia Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Studies (ZITHS) at Fairview Hotel today, Dr Banda said there is need for human resource that can adapt to any changes that come along in the name of the improvement in the provision of value for money service. I am sure you will be that kind of a worker.

Dr Banda said this implied the increasing reliance of the tourism industry and tourists on emerging forms of ict, that allow for massive amounts of data to be transformed into value propositions.

He said ICT has provided an opportunity in the sustainable development of the tourism industry in general.

The minister said government is vigorously pursuing the new notion of doing government business through the introduction and implementation of the smart Zambia program the e-government and the sector has embraced this reform by going smart in the manner business is managed in the industry.

And ZITHS Executive Director Wilson Silungwe said under the leadership of the minister , the school received another K396, 500 from the Tourism Development Fund for improving the food and beverage service training.

He said this money was meant to procure restaurant items. So far the items have been paid for, awaiting delivery.

Dr. Silungwe said the transformation of the institute from the Hotel and Tourism Training Tnstitute to the Zambia Institute for Tourism and Hospitality studies was fulfilled.

He said the change had legal, economic, business and even academic implications for the better.

The ceremony was under the theme: “ Towards a Smart Zambia through Tourism and Hospitality education”.

