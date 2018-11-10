Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema says he is not shaken following the call out issued by the Zambia Police Service for interrogations next week.
Intelligence sources have indicated that the state is likely to arrest and charge Mr Hichilema for allegedly inciting people to riot after he claimed that ZAFFICO has been sold.
Speaking through his Deputy Press Secretary Brian Mwiinga, Mr Hichilema says Zambians should be ready for anything.
“I can state that the President is safe and no amount of threats will shake him and stop him from speaking the truth, he is actually 10 times stronger,” Mr Mwiinga said.
“Like he said yesterday; even if they arrest him, that won’t grow our country’s economy or indeed stop the uncoordinated PF leadership’s corruption and tyranny reasoning. In fact they will just further annoy the country,” he stated.
Mr Mwiinga said People have been made angry and hungry already by the PF adding that people know the end results when they are in such a state.
“Therefore, the President is in high spirits and ready for any eventualities.”
He added, “His call is that the country must remain strong and not allow those plundering both public and donor funding to derail them from calling a spade, a spade,” Mr Mwiinga said.
Yesterday, Police summoned United Party for National Development President Hakainde Hichilema to appear before the Copperbelt Police Division in Ndola.
According to a callout issued by the Deputy D. C. I.O, Gloria Mulele, Mr. Hichilema should report to Ndola police on Wednesday next week for investigations.
Mr. Hichilema is alleged to have incited people on the Copperbelt to riot over the alleged sale of ZAFFICO, a state owned company involved in the timber industry to the Chinese investors.
The UPND Leader has however denied ever inciting anyone to riot.
Government has announced that it will float ZAFFICO shares on the Lusaka Securities Exchange to enable it raise capital.
If you look at great human civilizations, from the Roman Empire to the Soviet Union, you will see that most do not fail simply due to external threats but because of internal weakness, corruption, or a failure to manifest the values and ideals they espouse.
I SAID, Y’ALL THIS INHIBITED HORNED BEAST KNOWN LOCAL LANGUAGE AS DOUBLE H LEADER OF THE TERRORIST GROUPING CALLED UPNDEAD WILL VEHEMENTLY DENY YOU IN PUBLIC.
The UPNDED Leader has denied ever inciting anyone to riot. Does he understand English? Does he understand the implications of his carlesd utterances. Police nubbed his accomplices in the crime of rioting. They are telling the stories at the police. There is a clear distinction between protests and rioting. What exactly does this so called leader want to achieve? The PF is playing to the nigga’s gallery. When it’s all said and done, double h wants to achieve communities hate towards the Government. When you arrest 10s of 10s of citizens, its a plus to this devil in man. Act smart.
WHEN YOU ARREST FOLKS LINKED TO THE BRAINWASHED RIOTERS, QUICKLY SEND PROFESSIONAL COUNSELORS TO SPEAK TO THESE VICTIMS OF THE DOUBLE H SCHEMES. YOU PF GOTTA BE SMARTER THAN SPOOKY AND BITTER DOUBLE H. THE SCHEME OF EMBARKED ON BY THIS EVIL DISCONTENT SOWER CAN WELL BE INTERPRETED.
Darkness cannot defeat light. Let those with eyes see and those with ears listen. As for ECL and his party, you gotta do enough to reassure your citizens. Every PF MP must explain this revelation of truth whereever this snake has set his foot and preached falsehood. Misinformation is crime. Put this stooge of violence to shape. Play Ads aimed at counterig misinformation.
Its laughable. I thought HH should be the first person to be happy that Zambian companies can now be listed on LUSE and possibly on London Stock Exchange. This is the reason why I call him ICISUSHI. Let him face his own self made Amagedon.
You have not explained to the people on the copperbelt why you have suddenly switched to listing on LUSE and foregone your earlier promise that workers compensation fund will partner with zaffico. Anxiety in kopala crepted in a long time ago.
Don’t be shaken. The Mason brotherhood will stand by you and pray for u
The government is so out of control. It is so bloated and infested with fraud and deceit and corruption and abuse of power.
Lies lies from junior masons
HH is reported for arrest at Lusaka ZP and he is ordered to report at Ndola ZP for Riots that took place in Kitwe. At the time of the Riot HH was in Lusaka. Mean time ZAFFICO Shares have been floated on LUSE. They don’t know that Floating shares on the Stock Exchange is selling them to new Buyers. If Chinese Investors buy 51% of ZAFFICO Shares then they are the New Majority Shareholders of the Company. So whats the fuss about Chinese Investors buying shares on LUSE. Its permissible and legal.
ati if,,,no ifs baba, ha hh said Zaffico has been sold. Tel us who bought the co . olo hh ni fwiti who has foreseen some chinos buying the company in 2029. Vozifunila, jail hh with simple 7 days imprisonment,,,,,nishi kwasila ni convict chi.kala
Stop hallucinating you dumbass. Just listen to yourself. You will not be allowed to cause anarchy.
.. Why do companies float shares.
Zaffico public company. Govt has no money to capitalize. So they ask anyone to put in money to save company from closing.
. How many shares one person buy and price is determined by LUSE
Listern:
Buying shares is business. You buy , you speculate and resale.
Sometimes you make losses.
Its not as simple as you think.
ZAFFICO is not doing fine. A piece of timber for K50 is now K150
The company needs money. If gov’t borrowed from abroad you same people will cry foul over foreign debt
Government is asking you to invest money in Zaffico so that zaffico does not shut down.
Your argument is that if gov’t sales shares. Chinese will also buy the share.
PROVIDE A SOLUTION
Floating shares has terms and conditions to protect the company, govt and share holders.
Its not done blindly. This country has intellectuals. LUSe is run by intellectuals.
Kindly read and research on GEARING in order to understand basics
Police state,what kind of democracy is this, Chagwa will get his one day as well, with all this corruption, he thinks all Zambias have low IQ like PF cadres
Civility is the name of the game here. We will contain you online and on LT. Kampyongo will and should deal with you in the physical world. He has to. The minority of you in the cyberspace are too small for us to deal with.
It is a crime for your leader to lie o the Zambian people.
You are yourself inciting the police to suppress other bloggers for their opinion. It’s a shame and Shame on you.
Stop threatening others for their views, LT is not yours and is not Kampyongo`s. In fact, leave out Kampyongo, and you should be charged with the same case as HH, if anything for inciting the police.
Why degrade yourself to such an extent?
If you are part of the secret police then you have no place on LT, this is a free forum for bloggers.
HH a man of EVIL SCHEMES. So HH and his team of SECURITY OPERATIONS could meet at NIGHTS just to plan how well of should they organize CIVIL UNREST in Zambia. An idea could be borrowed from SA, HH’s granny-propagandist should a lot of SA apartheid fighters.That was table – rounded summit and the UPND board agree to agree. If properly reviewed this act of criminality was well documented by upnd members and it might be the HOUSE of katuka, GBM, willian BANDA etc.I believe that, these LIES were the conduits of political influence of uprisings as per upnd agenda.However, their desperate political plans have been long known.Such is an act of Evil and wickedness.This is also some kind of weakness.Imagine , HH’s path of politics, full of democractic disorders because he has conglomerates…
Mr P or sorry you pee’d on yourself get a life bro.
Great piece Mr.P
Shouldn’t the PF be smarter? I am not calling for an eye for an eye.
We re not dealing with normal beings.
We re dealing with demented arsonists, bitter and jealous unpatriotic infidels bent at sponsoring bloodshed and riots in the land. The devil lays plain in the detail.
Kampyongo and his gang are thick heads! ADEDO please replay that tape again!
Yes u not shaken for now. Just wait. They is a huge difference between politics and anarchy.
Causing anarchy in the name of politics is not politics. But the fact is I don’t trust Zambian prosecutors. HH u are luck because Zambian state prosecutors are hopeless. They got those jobs not by merit but by nepotism and corruption. Now they can’t do their job well.
You are not shaken and yet you are shaken
Why are you in trouble over stupidity
Look at what you did in mongu. It had to take Patricia Scotland. You waste people s money and time pulling you out of hot soup
Next week you are going to police over stupidity.
Freedom fighters are NOT in trouble over stupidity.
Let us see if there will be an uprising on the copper belt next week
YOU are not as popular as YOU sir.
All you want you want is your rebel movement to to start burning markets again at night once you are inside.
Property was damaged last week . People lost money are you are not shaken really. What a leader.
You not shaken because you only think about yourself and you took your money to Panama where the big crooks on earth hide money
Grow up sir
Who said you are shaken. Maybe you are a surfing yourself. Why saying something you can’t defend at your level. Now I see what Frank Tayali was talking about. He correctly exposed these people’s plans the use civil diaobedience to make the country ungovernable but in response we all started to call him names and insult him. I hope we now see that he was actually right as we see his revelation unfold. Without Tayali Pre-empting the plans this could have been wurse This what we are witnessing. I say so because once the snake in exposed it’s primary mision is to find a nest bush to hid for a while. They have to find hiding places after Tayali exposed them and what they only do now is hide and seek games.
Those arrested have been singing. That’s all I can say at the moment.
There’s no Armageddon coming you Ars$ holes.
Just face the consequences of your stup!dity