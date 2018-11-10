Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema says he is not shaken following the call out issued by the Zambia Police Service for interrogations next week.

Intelligence sources have indicated that the state is likely to arrest and charge Mr Hichilema for allegedly inciting people to riot after he claimed that ZAFFICO has been sold.

Speaking through his Deputy Press Secretary Brian Mwiinga, Mr Hichilema says Zambians should be ready for anything.

“I can state that the President is safe and no amount of threats will shake him and stop him from speaking the truth, he is actually 10 times stronger,” Mr Mwiinga said.

“Like he said yesterday; even if they arrest him, that won’t grow our country’s economy or indeed stop the uncoordinated PF leadership’s corruption and tyranny reasoning. In fact they will just further annoy the country,” he stated.

Mr Mwiinga said People have been made angry and hungry already by the PF adding that people know the end results when they are in such a state.

“Therefore, the President is in high spirits and ready for any eventualities.”

He added, “His call is that the country must remain strong and not allow those plundering both public and donor funding to derail them from calling a spade, a spade,” Mr Mwiinga said.

Yesterday, Police summoned United Party for National Development President Hakainde Hichilema to appear before the Copperbelt Police Division in Ndola.

According to a callout issued by the Deputy D. C. I.O, Gloria Mulele, Mr. Hichilema should report to Ndola police on Wednesday next week for investigations.

Mr. Hichilema is alleged to have incited people on the Copperbelt to riot over the alleged sale of ZAFFICO, a state owned company involved in the timber industry to the Chinese investors.

The UPND Leader has however denied ever inciting anyone to riot.

Government has announced that it will float ZAFFICO shares on the Lusaka Securities Exchange to enable it raise capital.