Nine-time champions and legendary cup campaigners Mighty Mufulira Wanderers have won promotion back to the FAZ Super Division with a game to spare after edging ZNS Lwamfumu 1-0 in Mufulira on Saturday.

Coach Justin Chinama’s Shinde boys are back in the top league after a one season absence.

Striker John Goma scored the goal in the second half as Wanderers secured an assailable lead at the top of the Division One Zone Two table on the penultimate day of the season.

After winning this Week 29 match played at John Kachofa Stadium in Kamuchanga, Wanderers have 65 points from 28 matches played.

This match was played at Kachofa owing to renovations at Shinde Stadium ahead of next month’s COSAFA Under-20 Cup.

Mighty’s closest rivals Indeni, who are second on the table, have 57 points from 28 matches played.

Third placed Chambish remain stuck on 56 points after losing 3-0 at Konkola Blades on Saturday.

Chambishi and Mighty have a disputed Week 28 match that was abandoned due to crowd trouble at Chambishi Stadium last Sunday.