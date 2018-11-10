A prominent Mpika businessman in Muchinga Province has been arrested for being in possession of eight unlicensed guns and more than 200 rounds of ammunition.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner, Chola Katanga confirmed the development to ZANIS in Mpika yesterday and identified the local businessman as Mordechai Sichalwe aged 45.

Mr. Katanga said the suspect was found in possession of eight firearms which include two 9 mm pistols with 163 rounds of ammunition, three rifles, two revolvers and a Saiga shotgun with 284 shells of 12 bore calibres.

He explained that Police received information on October 31, 2018 that Sichalwe had an AK47 in his house and a search was later conducted which led to the recovery of the eight unlicensed guns and 200 rounds of ammunition.

Mr. Katanga further said Sichalwe was also found in possession of two pairs of Camouflage suits and one pair of cream white military boots.

He said the suspect has since been charged for being in possession of unlicensed firearms and unlawful possession of ammunition contrary to Section 26 of the Firearms Act.

And Mpika District Commissioner (DC) Moses Katebe said he is saddened with the development saying the law should take its course in the matter.