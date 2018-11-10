The Felix Mutati led MMD faction has postponed its Lusaka province card renewal exercise which was scheduled for tomorrow , November 10th, 2018.

The development has been necessitated by the untimely death the faction’s Vice President Mutolo Phiri’s father who passed on Tuesday at the University Teaching Hospital after an illness.

MMD National Secretary Raphael Nakachinda confirmed in a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today.

“The MMD Lusaka card renewal exercise which was scheduled to take place tomorrow has been postponed because we have got a funeral of our Vice President In-charge for Political Affairs, Mr. Mutolo’s father ( he did not name ) who passed on at UTH,” Mr. Nakachinda said.

Mr. Nakachinda, who regretted the demise of the parent, however said the new date for holding the card renewal exercise would be communicated to the nation later.

He said the deceased parent would be put to rest in Mazabuka district, Southern Province.

Recently, the opposition party successfully held its card renewal exercise at Mpezeni Park in Chipata, Eastern Province where party president Felix Mutati who launched the party’s national card renewal exercise with a call to guard against politics of character assassination.

Mr. Mutati who was this week dropped by President Edgar Lungu as works and supply minister reaffirms that his party shall endeavor to put the interests of Zambian people first as opposed to selfish gain.

Former party leaders among them National Chairperson Mike Mabenga and Chairperson In-charge of local government Rose Zimba attended the colourful card renewal exercise in East Province.