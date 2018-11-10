The anti-Chinese chaos that has reigned in Kitwe’s Chimwemwe Township in the last two months is a source of great worry and requires unassailable introspective reflection by all peace-loving citizens says Green Party leader President Peter Sinkamba.

Reacting to the news that Zambia Police Command in Ndola has summoned UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to report himself in Ndola next week for investigations related to the riots that took place in Kitwe’s Chimwemwe Township earlier this week connected to the alleged sale of ZAFFICO, Mr. Sinkamba said neither witch-hunt nor vengeances will make Zambia a prosperous and great nation.

“You may recall that barely two months ago, there were riots in Chimwemwe after word went round that a Chinese National had killed a Zambian. An angry mob looted Chinese-owned shops during a riot. And now, another riot erupted in Chimwemwe after word went round that Government has sold ZAFFICO to the Chinese. Irate residents and saw millers blocked government road starting from Nakandoli market through Kawama to Kamatipa compound burning tyres and logs on the road while charging at the police. It is also reported that a Chinese shop by the name of Lowsking investment was looted.

“These riotous events of the last two months are a source of great worry and require unassailable introspective reflection by all peace-loving citizens,” Mr. Sinkamba said.

“As T.H. White once said, the destiny of man is to unite, not to divide. If you keep on dividing you end up as a collection of monkeys throwing nuts at each other out of separate trees,” he added.

“So I beg my colleagues both in the ruling Party and the opposition UPND to introspectively reflect on the destiny of the country. I think that neither witch-hunt nor vengeances will make Zambia a prosperous and great nation but unity, unity and unity,” Mr. Sinkamba said.

He has also appealed to the Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja and Command on the Copperbelt to exercise maximum restraint on the on-goings in Kitwe Townships in the last two months. He said whilst he does not condone ugly riotous conduct that the City is witnessing in the recent past, he also does not support acts of witch-hunt which may unduly scale-up tension in the nation generally, and Kitwe in particular.

“The problem in Kitwe is a political and policy issue. There is no doubt that the Chinese Government is the biggest single bilateral investor and employer on the Copperbelt. It has invested greatly in the mining sector through its State Owned Enterprises such as NFCA, Chambishi Copper Smelter, Luanshya Copper Mine etc. And it is running multi-million dollar airport and road projects in the province.

“In addition, it has invested through small-scale mineral processing facilities dotted around the Copperbelt. In fact, the Black Mountain business, where local businessmen are prying their trade has come about due Chinese small-scale mineral processing facilities dotted around the Copperbelt area. So, no doubts about it, the Chinese are key players in the Copperbelt economy.

“However, it appears to me that the resentment against the Chinese is a policy issue. The residents find themselves short-changed on the benefit-sharing. They feel that the Chinese are not sharing benefits equitably. The Government has failed to put in place a benefit-sharing mechanism that is mutually beneficial. And this is where Government energies must be directed. Government needs to find the winning formula that mutually beneficial to the Chinese and local populations if hostilities on the Copperbelt have to be nipped in the bud,” Mr. Sinkamba said.

“Otherwise, we need the Chinese money in the country. The whole world is competing for that money. We need to be part of the big players in the competition for that money. However, we need to do so in a manner that mutually beneficial to the local populations and the Chinese. And this is only possible if Government puts in place appropriate policy interventions. Government should a leaf from President Donald Trump on trade tariffs,” he added.