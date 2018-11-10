Minister of Religious Affairs and National Guidance Godfridah Sumaili has described the move by Paramount Chief Gawa of the Chewa people to ban cultural practices such as sexual cleansing, spouse exchange and spouse inheritance as progressive.
Reverend Sumaili the move is in line with the country’s Christian values.
She has told ZNBC News in Lusaka today that some cultural practices have far reaching consequences especially on women and girl children.
The Minister has urged other traditional leaders to emulate Paramount Chief Gawa Undi and ban cultural pracices which are against national values and principles.
Early this week, Paramount Chief Kalonga Gawa Undi of the Chewa people banned sexual initiations like spouse exchange, commonly known as Cidyerano, among other retrogressive cultural practices.
Cidyerano is a sexual practice where men exchange their wives for sexual variety, while ‘Fisi (hyena) concept’ is a sexual exercise in which parents employ a mystery man (hyena) to test sexual skills of a girl who has reached puberty.
The traditional leader said all bad initiations in the Chewa chiefdom will no longer be allowed.
Paramount Chief Gawa Undi identified seven cultural practices which have been banned to align Chewa customs with modern time.
He said this in a message to all Chewa people in Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique.
Religious affairs ministry is a waste of time and taxpayers money.
Iwe Sumaili why didn’t you come up with this initiative first. What other tribes in Zambia practice such barbaric traditions? Asuka
Thank-you paramount chief Kalonga Gaga Undi! It’s sad that in this day and age, men want to treat women like they are still sending messages by beating drums!
Spouse inheritance is progressive at times. There is a reason why it’s come this far, even jews practice(d) it. It’s only because of the fight against HIV and AIDS that it seems retrogressive. Spouse inheritance was/is only practiced in cases were the deceased has left children, children who in most cases are mistreated if the living spouse marries someone of her own choosing. It was and still is a necessary traditional custom.
Now I ask, are chiefs still playing the role of culture and tradition custodians if they are the ones banning certain aspects that make a people who they are? Where is the ministry of traditional affairs.
Space is not enough.
@2 Dokowe; you mean to tell me that an in-law can’t/couldn’t care of a widows children without having $ex with her Jewish or not? I am all for culture and tradition but I think it should move with times also.
Here you are commenting on a story which anyone the world over can read and yet you still want women to be passed around, in this day and age, with no say simply because they lost a spouse?
Thank God we have men like paramount chief Kalonga Gawa Undi, he may persuade other chiefs to do the same!
@The Real Olivia Pope, most families no longer take care of extended family members as they did in the past for so many reasons and one of them being largely due to inheritance for spouse, property, and children.
Ku Chipata nako kwaba akantu.
No No No No, Paramaount, absolutely No. I beg to differ. What is the essence of living without the Fisi concept and Chidyerano? I recall when a cousin becomes of age in the village, we were formerly invited to go and authenticate her skills. Chidyerano gives an opportunity to people to enjoy something different, something new.
Dot sit on peoples happiness without consultation please. Otherwise we will summon the Council of elders to review both your position and the decisions. Preserve your culture.
From my understanding chidyerano DOES NOT relate to any kind of spouse sharing it’s about FOOD sharing, please correct me if I’m wrong. The tribe with spouse sharing practice is the Lenje.
