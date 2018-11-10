Ndola Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called on government to upscale investment in skills training so as to equip youths with various lifesaving skills.

Speaking during an interview with ZANIS in Ndola, Muwani Simwichi a member of the chamber, noted with great concern over the number of young people that are engaged in excessive alcohol consumption in Northern and Muchinga provinces.

Ms Simwichi said as government is busy engaging private sector in different ways, aimed at wooing investors, it is also important that skilled labour force is made available for sustainable productivity.

“I have been to many parts of Northern province and my main concern is that majority of youths engage in alcohol and that’s the only thing they think of” she said.

Ms Simwichi said government should introduce a lot of training programmes for the youths and by so doing, investors will be assured of the availability of a reliable workforce that can contribute to the growth of their businesses.

And Chamber President Ashu Sagar said creating employment that is not fed by skilled labour is defeating the purpose of investment attraction which government has embarked on.

Mr Sagar said government should work tirelessly to create artisan skills for young people.

He said that this coupled with investment Expos will without doubt allow the country to attain its middle income status by the 2030.

Mr Sugar said the lack of artisan skills in some parts of the country is something that has given investors a second thought whether to invest in such areas or not.

The Ndola Chamber of Commerce and Industry President stressed that there is a shortage of artisan skills in the country and has since implored government to create skills centers in each province.