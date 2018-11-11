The Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ has said that the campaigns in Mangango Constituency in Kaoma District – Western Province have continued to take place as planned.

MANGANGO KAOMA DISTRICT CAMPAIGNS GOING ON

The Electoral Commission of Zambia wishes to state that campaigns in Mangango Constituency continue to take place as planned. Campaigns will end on Monday 19th November, 2018 at 18 hours as stated in earlier Press Statements.

This is in view of the By-Elections scheduled for 20 November 2018 in Lupososhi, Mangango and Five (5) Ward By-Elections. Further, the Commission wishes to reiterate that the campaign schedule endorsed by the political parties in Mangango can be amended with the agreement of all parties. This can be undertaken through discussions between the political parties, the ECZ and the Zambia Police.

The Commission urges political parties, members of the public, civil society organizations, and stakeholders to verify facts. It is essential for the democratic dispensation of this country that stakeholders desist from destabilizing governance processes that exist which provide for citizens to exercise their right to make choices of their leaders.

The ECZ continues to encourage peaceful campaigns and a peaceful election day on 20th November 2018.

Margaret Chimanse

Public Relations Manager

for/ CHIEF ELECTORAL OFFICER

ELECTORAL COMMISION OF ZAMBIA