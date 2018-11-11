Former Inspector General of Police Dr. Martin Malama has said that United Party for National Development UPND President Hakainde Hichilema is a crook with a malicious agenda to frustrate government efforts.
Dr. Malama, who is also Kanchibiya Member of Parliament, has called on the Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) to censure and strip Hichilema off his practice as an Economist for subjecting the name of the organisation to continuous ridicule through a series of lies and recklessness statements such as his Sun Fm malicious propaganda suggesting the sale of ZAFFICO to Chinese nationals.
Speaking when he addressed the residents of Kanengo Village in Pambashe constituency and in the company of its area member of Parliament yesterday, Hon Malama said he was extremely tempted to call out the UPND President for who he truly is, ‘a Mambala’, except it was Sabbath and he would therefore try as much as possible to resist the temptation.
Meanwhile, Pambashe lawmaker Hon Ronald Chitotela has said that the only reason as to why Zambians are being incited to disapprove of the Chinese was because Chinese investors are helping the ruling party under President Edgar Lungu to realise and achieve its election promises
Mr Chitotela reiterated that the UPND’s major setback and frustration against the Chinese is that by 2021, the opposition party will have nothing to use as a de-campaigning tool against the Patriotic Front.
Upon being repossessed, Kawambwa Tea was then handed over to be managed by ZAFFICO! Now tell me, how exactly will President Lungu successfully repossess those companies and industries previously sold by the likes of Hichilema, hand them back to Zambian, then today be accused of trying to resale the same companies.
“To emphasise on what Hon Malama has stated, we in Pambashe have not forgotten that when Hichilema auctioned Kawambwa Tea Estate which was later sold to the Zimbabweans, it took this Patriotic Front government to get the company back into the hands of Zambians.
“Upon being repossessed, Kawambwa Tea was then handed over to be managed by ZAFFICO! Now tell me, how exactly will President Lungu successfully repossess those companies and industries previously sold by the likes of Hichilema, hand them back to Zambian, then today be accused of trying to resale the same companies.
“ZAFFICO has not been sold to any Chinese. They are inciting Zambians to rise up against the Chinese because the Chinese are hardworking. They are frustrated because they have realised that our partnership with China will leave them with nothing to use as a tool to de-campaign the leadership of President Lungu in 2021,” said Hon Chitotela who spoke in Bemba.
The Pambashe lawmaker was in his constituency to receive the last crop of defectors from the UPND before proceeding to drum up support for the Lupososhi Council Chairperson PF Candidate John Clement Kwandangala Kaputula.
The newly created district in Northern province will go to the polls to elect its first Council Chairperson in a by-election slated for November 20, 2018.
Trib.al Hacks again, for all the wrong reasons, again.
(HH) thought he could buy shares secretly from Zaffico. He was disappointed to find that Chairman of the IDC our humble President is floating share for all Zambians to benefit.
(HH) wanted to take more loot to Panama.
(HH) is a mambala. Full stop.
Though freedom to rant is an important element of a functional democracy, so far the rhetoric of reactionary forces show zero traits of statesmanship or political obligation worth risking the nation for. Provocateurs stand on very weak footing with zero linkage to national interest of the masses. Daily inflammatory language used has largely failed to build any critical mass of citizens. Nothing attests that there is understanding of Semantics of State building other than delusions that Zambians can buy in seditious projects of plunging the country in turmoil. Lamentation that there is dictatorship is myopic and stale. The hope of Zambians is never in such noise gongs but selves in peace time.
the people of pambashe should have asked what he was doing in his office as IG ,if has all this info why did he not make sure HH was brought to book.
Hachi Hakala is a Free Masson who stole heartlessly from the poor miners on the Copperbelt during Privatization. His soul is cursed.
Don’t insult us freemasons wembwa iwe.
Who said you are on the right side of things as christians.
Respect other peoples beliefs.
Were you initiated with (HH) in the same Livingstone Grand Lodge?
I will only comment on the woman in the picture. …very temptingly beautiful. Even me I would adopt her for election. ..irresistible indeed.
Why didn’t we protest at the sale of the mines. The days we controlled the mines if one mine was closed, employees were simply transferred to another mine
You didn’t know you had that right.
Keep it up Chinese will fund your campaigns again in exchange for …
My people perish due to lack of knowledge. HH is not a mason. He may at one time had inspired to be one, but his nature and masonary are not compatible. Colleague, the world has lied to you. Free mason are not Satanist. Look through the pages of the Bible, you will be shocked to discover that this group of men were tasked to build the temple by Solomon, they challenge church tyranny in medieval times and creator the greatest nation of modern times. Don’t believe me. Do you own research. But please don’t end at a single Google search. Salute to knowledge
Are you his lawyer, spokesperson or even HH himself?
It won’t be long before the county unites to remove what Is causing so much suffering in the country
But why do we let this cult and it’s leader continues to pull us backwards. What are we waiting for? How long are we going to wait?
ECL and his minions are worst morons I have ever seen. Busy misleading people. This country is cursed. Meanwhile we are behind HH.
Typical of PF cadres and those who support them, even when facts are right there before them they choose to ignore. Govt confirmed what HH hinted and they admitted to selling Zaffico. What is there to argue about later generations will have lungu to blame for selling off their assets.pf this is too much Day in day out you’re busy insulting others and yet you want to behave like you are righteous. God says thou shall not judge but the biggest hypocritical sinners of all want to demonize others. No wonder the country seems like it’s cursed because of you the biggest sinners hindering our blessings