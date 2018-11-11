Former Inspector General of Police Dr. Martin Malama has said that United Party for National Development UPND President Hakainde Hichilema is a crook with a malicious agenda to frustrate government efforts.

Dr. Malama, who is also Kanchibiya Member of Parliament, has called on the Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) to censure and strip Hichilema off his practice as an Economist for subjecting the name of the organisation to continuous ridicule through a series of lies and recklessness statements such as his Sun Fm malicious propaganda suggesting the sale of ZAFFICO to Chinese nationals.

Speaking when he addressed the residents of Kanengo Village in Pambashe constituency and in the company of its area member of Parliament yesterday, Hon Malama said he was extremely tempted to call out the UPND President for who he truly is, ‘a Mambala’, except it was Sabbath and he would therefore try as much as possible to resist the temptation.

Meanwhile, Pambashe lawmaker Hon Ronald Chitotela has said that the only reason as to why Zambians are being incited to disapprove of the Chinese was because Chinese investors are helping the ruling party under President Edgar Lungu to realise and achieve its election promises

Mr Chitotela reiterated that the UPND’s major setback and frustration against the Chinese is that by 2021, the opposition party will have nothing to use as a de-campaigning tool against the Patriotic Front.

Upon being repossessed, Kawambwa Tea was then handed over to be managed by ZAFFICO! Now tell me, how exactly will President Lungu successfully repossess those companies and industries previously sold by the likes of Hichilema, hand them back to Zambian, then today be accused of trying to resale the same companies.

“To emphasise on what Hon Malama has stated, we in Pambashe have not forgotten that when Hichilema auctioned Kawambwa Tea Estate which was later sold to the Zimbabweans, it took this Patriotic Front government to get the company back into the hands of Zambians.

“ZAFFICO has not been sold to any Chinese. They are inciting Zambians to rise up against the Chinese because the Chinese are hardworking. They are frustrated because they have realised that our partnership with China will leave them with nothing to use as a tool to de-campaign the leadership of President Lungu in 2021,” said Hon Chitotela who spoke in Bemba.

The Pambashe lawmaker was in his constituency to receive the last crop of defectors from the UPND before proceeding to drum up support for the Lupososhi Council Chairperson PF Candidate John Clement Kwandangala Kaputula.

The newly created district in Northern province will go to the polls to elect its first Council Chairperson in a by-election slated for November 20, 2018.