The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on other opposition political parties to rise and join hands against the proliferation of tyranny and dictatorship in Zambia.

NDC consultant Chishimba Kambwili says it is high time that the opposition said no to such kind of governance in the Country.

Mr. Kambwili, who is also Roan Member of Parliament, is appealing to opposition political parties to, from now on, work together in ensuring that Democracy thrives in Zambia.

In an interview with Q-News by telephone Mr. Kambwili has encouraged the opposition to start by showing solidarity to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema who has been summoned by the Police in Ndola.

Mr. Kambwili has urged all political parties who call themselves opposition to turn up on Wednesday with their supporters and give Mr. Hichilema support.

He thinks the summoning of Mr. Hichilema for questioning over the ZAFFICO riots is an alleged premeditate ploy to arrest him.

Mr. Kambwili states that this unfair treatment of innocent citizens must however not be allowed in a democratic Country like Zambia.

He says this is why he is encouraging all opposition political leaders to from now on be showing solidarity to whoever among them, is unfairly arrested.