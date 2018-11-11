The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on other opposition political parties to rise and join hands against the proliferation of tyranny and dictatorship in Zambia.
NDC consultant Chishimba Kambwili says it is high time that the opposition said no to such kind of governance in the Country.
Mr. Kambwili, who is also Roan Member of Parliament, is appealing to opposition political parties to, from now on, work together in ensuring that Democracy thrives in Zambia.
In an interview with Q-News by telephone Mr. Kambwili has encouraged the opposition to start by showing solidarity to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema who has been summoned by the Police in Ndola.
Mr. Kambwili has urged all political parties who call themselves opposition to turn up on Wednesday with their supporters and give Mr. Hichilema support.
He thinks the summoning of Mr. Hichilema for questioning over the ZAFFICO riots is an alleged premeditate ploy to arrest him.
Mr. Kambwili states that this unfair treatment of innocent citizens must however not be allowed in a democratic Country like Zambia.
He says this is why he is encouraging all opposition political leaders to from now on be showing solidarity to whoever among them, is unfairly arrested.
And who will the preferred presidential candidate? Because Wamuyaya will never allow anyone else to be president expect him. CK you’re dreaming opposition in Zambia can never work together.
I haven’t seen any ZIALE exam in this article,,, the dude is only encouraging solidarity among opposition leaders.
Kambwili registered fake companies and awarded himself grz contracts. The ACC start investigating him, the president fires him and he is in court today and he calls this tyranny??? hichilema gets up on his own, goes to Sun FM and announces that ZAFFICO has been sold to Chinese, his supporters from Kitwe riot, ZP run an investigation and summon him, and this is dictatorship??? The integrity of opposition in Zambia has really been brought down.
They should also tell us who incinted ba kopala to siphon fuel from a moving train., a Chinese mining company bought zaffico houses on behalf of sitting tenants, where is the stand and sing for Zambia ,proud and free?
Edgar will be vindicated as time goes on. Opposition parties have nothing to offer. The person who is being attacked is quietly building roads and hospitals which Zambians are interested in. You may insult Edgar as much as you want but the God he serves will protect him. HH, GBM and Kambwili stop politics of insults. In my own opinion, you are losing relevance. Please offer genuine checks and balances and you will get our vote. ECL sir, don’t hate HH and Kambwili instead pray for them that God may open their eyes.