POLICE in Mumbwa working with two Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) are holding a couple for having canal knowledge with its two biological daughters in an attempt to get rich faster.

The Police Victim Support Unity in conjunction with Mumbwa Child Development Agency and World Vision picked up a 36 years father and 33 years mother of Village Bwantu in Chief Mulendema whose identity have been withheld yesterday for having sex with its first born and second aged 18 and 15 respectively from 2013 to 2017.

Police sources said that the act was being consented by the mother and in 2015 the eldest was impregnated by his biological father but the pregnancy was terminated by the mother using traditional charms.

The source explained that after the first born got married, the biological father switched on to the second born daughter who has now attained the age of 15 until some members of the public reported the matter to Mumbwa Child Protection committee.

Police have charged the father with incest while the mother is still being investigated and they are both in police custody waiting to appear in court.

And Mumbwa Child Development Agency Manager Grecious Nkeete says it is unfortunately that the abusers of the girl children are coming from their households were they have grown from.

Mrs. Nkeete appeals to law enforcers to expedite the court processes so that the abusers are punished and send warning to other would be offender.

World Vision Mumbwa Child Protection Officer George Siame says her organization will continue to support the fight against early child marriages and other sexual abuses until the numbers are brought to zero.

Mr. Siame appealed to other well-wishers to help construct a safe house within the district where the abused girls can be kept.