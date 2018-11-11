PF Media Director Sunday Chanda has reported lawyer Martha Mushipe to the police for allegedly circulating a message suggesting he was calling for the attack of the UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema’s House.
Mr. Chanda alleged that Ms Mushipe circulated the message in question using social media which has a huge following.
He says the message is dangerous as it may promote hate and disorder.
Mr. Chanda says he wants the police to find out from Ms Mushipe as to where she got the message that she is allegedly spreading.
He said this during the PF interactive meeting in Lusaka today.
Meanwhile, Mr. Chanda says he expects the UPND Leader to cooperate with Police when he goes for interrogation.
Mr. Chanda alleged that the youths who are being mobilised to disrupt the smooth running of the investigation will have themselves to blame.
And when contacted for a comment, Ms. Mushipe said she has no obligation to respond to ZNBC before cutting the call.
Just wait for 2021 folks. And by the way how is hh vs tayali case going on. Wasn’t it just wast of tt for hh to go to police.
Who told you zaffico has been sold.
Answer: I didn’t incite anybody.
Am a non partisan political consultant
Right there, Sunday Chanda is warning UPND youths. Right there Sunday Chanda is warning HH to cooperate with ZP or else what?
Arrest Sunday Chanda, but who can arrest that 2nd dirty thug? NONE. He is above ZP. Kanganja arrest that peace threatening thug, and she if you still be I.G on Monday, you be like Chato.
Hahahahahahah. Some lawyers kuwayewayefye.
Comment: The police hey…. abusing them this way hey…..
I think Zambians who can reason normally will be able to tell that UPND is not a good choice. If only PF didn’t have so many crooks who are milking the system in all ways imaginable then things would be on the right track but this is sadly not the case. Rural roads are amongst the worst in the region with only Mozambique worse than us. Imagine DRC of all countries have even better feeder roads than us in Zambia. Yet we have a hopeless opposition that are concentrating on nonsense rather than addressing the issues that matter. Reduce all perks to senior govts officers including UPND and PF MPs such as luxury SUVs and we will have money for feeder roads these are the things they should address but can’t because they are all selfish.
These are the people bringing upnd down. Always hostile, no proper strategy. These are the same people who advised hh to use the sttategy of misinformation and hostility to try and unseat the PF and it has failed. They lie to hh everyday that it will work soon and he will be president. upnd need a leadership shake up as Canisius Banda rightly pointed. Mushipe and the upnd leadership belong in the dustbin.
What is needed in Zambia is a complete shake up of the whole opposition. These people be they HH or Kambwili or GBM or whatever have nothing to offer any more. There is a new generation of Zambians who can’t understand what these dull cretins are talking about when us the Zambians are paying left right and centre for everything be it Zra, traffic police, to get jobs both in the private and public sectors, council fees etc it’s too much…we need the young guys to take over our older generation tried and have failed lamentably.
G-String Mushipe reminds me of the 2016 elections. So convinced that Ichilema has one and put all the eggs in one basket. Let us see if she has any intelligence in 2021 and see were she will put her bet. I have know respect for Zambian Lawyers because to qualify from ZIALE, you need to be pr-approved by the cartel just the way one needs to be if they want to be UPND top members.