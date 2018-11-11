PF Media Director Sunday Chanda has reported lawyer Martha Mushipe to the police for allegedly circulating a message suggesting he was calling for the attack of the UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema’s House.

Mr. Chanda alleged that Ms Mushipe circulated the message in question using social media which has a huge following.

He says the message is dangerous as it may promote hate and disorder.

Mr. Chanda says he wants the police to find out from Ms Mushipe as to where she got the message that she is allegedly spreading.

He said this during the PF interactive meeting in Lusaka today.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chanda says he expects the UPND Leader to cooperate with Police when he goes for interrogation.

Mr. Chanda alleged that the youths who are being mobilised to disrupt the smooth running of the investigation will have themselves to blame.

And when contacted for a comment, Ms. Mushipe said she has no obligation to respond to ZNBC before cutting the call.