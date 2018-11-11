The Commission of Enquiry into Voting Patterns and Electoral Violence has observed that it is apparent to everyone that the voting patterns in the country have changed.

Commission chairperson, Justice Munalula Lisimba, says in the recent past, the country has continued to experience regional and tribal voting patterns as well as electoral violence which he said have immensely destabilized the country’s peace and unity.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Central Province Deputy Permanent Secretary, Felix Mang’wato today , Justice Lisimba said it is in this regard that President Edgar Lungu mandated the Commission to find out about the trend and whether there are external factors influencing the country’s voting patterns.

He added that President Lungu is also interested in finding out about the electoral violence that characterised the 2016 general elections because it is a new phenomenon that is of great concern to the country as it threatens the peace and political stability of the country.

Justice Lisimba says the Commission has, therefore, gone round the country, receiving submissions from the Zambian citizenry and that Central Province is the last province where the Commission will be receiving the submissions.

And Central Province Deputy Permanent Secretary, Felix Mang’wato, said the province has welcomed the programme and will give the Commission the necessary support in order to ensure that the programme is successful.

Mr Mang’wato said the coming of the Commission will also help the province to carry out extensive sensitisations that will hinge on the importance of preserving the country’s peace and unity.

He advised the Commission to be at liberty to call on the Provincial Administration for support wherever possible because their program is important to the well-being of not only the province but the country as a whole.

The sittings will start with Serenje, Kabwe, Kapiri-Mposhi and Itezhi-tezhi and the programme will run from Monday, 12th November to 16th November, 2018 and that thereafter, the Commission will make recommendations to the government on the way forward.

The Commission’s recommendations will among other things, his focus on promoting violence-free elections for a united, peaceful and prosperous Zambia.