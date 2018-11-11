Today’s Scripture

“…Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master’s happiness!”

(Matthew 25:23, NIV)

The Principle of Faithfulness

In the book of Genesis, we see that God established a system of sowing and reaping in the earth. When we are faithful with what God has placed in our hands, we position ourselves for increase. Many people pray, “God bless me!” But God is saying, “Are you being faithful with what I have given you?” Scripture tells us that when we are faithful with the little, God will make us ruler over much.

Remember, you can’t reap a harvest without first planting seeds. God has given each of us seeds to sow, so don’t hold on to them! Be faithful to give, be faithful to pray, be faithful to speak life over your future. Develop faithfulness in the small things. Develop faithfulness in your character. Be on time. Keep your word. Be dependable. As you develop faithfulness, God will see your good works, and He’ll make you ruler over much!

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for Your promise of faithfulness to me. Make me a faithful follower of You as I seek to serve You in all I do in Jesus’ name. Amen.”