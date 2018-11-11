The Christian Democratic Party (CDP) has urged the Zambia Police Service to be firm on people that are abrogating the law.

Party President Dan Pule said that people have continued inciting students and the public because the Police service has not sent a strong signal to them that lawlessness will not be allowed.

Bishop Pule said that he expected the police to be on high alert and prevent crimes such as student riots even before they happen, adding that the rate at which some citizens are issuing false statements is alarming and that something needs to be done about it. Bishop Pule said Zambia is a peaceful country and those who want to promote trouble should not be caged.

And a Kabwe based clergy man has urged Christians to disregard politicians who are propagating hatred against foreign nationals. Covenant of Grace Bishop Simon Banda said that it is unchristian to incite people to rise against others.

Bishop Banda told ZNBC news that if a Chinese breaks the law the due process should be allowed to take its course as opposed to some political leaders inciting Zambians to rise against them.

He challenged those condemning the Chinese to publicly state if they will not work with China if at all they ever form government.

Bishop Banda said Christians are not expected to follow political leaders that want to make the country ungovernable using violence.

However, opposition All People’s Congress party president Nasson Msoni has castigated the Zambia Police for their swift response when dealing with statements from opposition political party leaders when they don’t exhibit the same levels of energy when dealing with crimes in communities.

Msoni says the Police have no business policing political statements as their job is in communities were real crimes are committed everyday.

He explained that it has become useless to call the police when under attack but that the police will react with lightening speed to deal with opposition leaders.

“There are so many violent crimes happening in our communities every day requiring police intervention and yet they don’t even bother to respond to the calls.

“Police are nowhere to be seen in many circumstances requiring their prompt action . Now it’s even worse and useless and a waste of time to call for help from Police at night when you are under attack from Criminals. Most likely they will not even turn up giving the usual silly excuses of no transport.

“In all this apparent failing surprisingly Police is responding at lightning speed to the summoning of Opposition leaders over harmless political statements. We think police have no business policing political statements made by political leaders. It is certainly bad policing antics to be snooping on Opposition leader’s statements with a view to summoning them for further clarity and interpretation,” he said.

Msoni has since called for reorientation for the Police to understand their role in a democracy.

“The need for Police orientation is imperative and a necessary process for our police officers to undergo in realising that in a democracy citizens and political activists are entitled to issue political statements that do not please the government of the day. As citizens and political leaders we demand professionalism in our police services. We reject a police service that operates in a cadre like fashion,” he said.